The Best Beauty Products to Shop at Dermstore's Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom‘s beloved anniversary sale may be over, but there are more amazing beauty deals happening right now. It’s Dermstore‘s anniversary too, and in honor of the celebration, the online beauty retailer is offering discounts of up to 25% off luxury makeup, hair and skincare brands like Drunk Elephant, Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, Kevyn Aucoin and plenty more.

From now until August 12, shoppers can score up to 25% off on a wide selection of products that almost never go on sale just by using the code “HAPPY18” at checkout.

Dermstore has thousands of products eligible for this discount, so if you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the options, don’t worry. We scoured the site and found the items worth shopping before everything goes back to full price in a few days.

Tarte Eye Shadow Palette

Toss this tiny six-shade eye palette, which features an array of natural and easy-to-wear colors, in your purse for quick touchups on the go.

Buy It! Tarte Tartelette Tease, $17.25 (originally $23); dermstore.com

Hair Mask

Suffer from dry and dull strands after swimming in a chlorine pool or the ocean? Replenish your hair’s hydration (in just one minute!) in the shower to see a magical difference.

Buy It! Alterna 1 Minute Recovery Masque, $16.50 (originally $22); dermstore.com

Micellar Water

Soak a cotton pad with this solution and gently wipe your face to remove makeup and dirt without any harsh detergents you may find in other makeup removers.

Buy It! Bioderma Hydrabio H2O, $11.17 (originally $14.90); dermstore.com

Highlighter

This peachy pink highlighter’s a multi-tasker: sweep it on the tops of your cheekbones, on your eyelids and down the bridge of your nose for a natural glow.

Buy It! Jouer Rose Gold Powder Highlighter, $18 (originally $24); dermstore.com

Vitamin C Serum

If you’re not using Vitamin C in your skincare routine yet, now’s the time to get started. It not only reverses the damage from long-term sun exposure, but also firms, brightens and tightens your skin.

Buy It! Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum, $64 (originally $80); dermstore.com

Body Scrub

With a blend of virgin coconut oil and Moroccan rose, this natural body polish keeps your skin so soft and hydrated.

Buy It! Herbivore Coco Rose Coconut Body Polish, $27 (originally $36); dermstore.com

What will you be shopping at Dermstore’s anniversary sale? Share your favorite picks in the comments below.