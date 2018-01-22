Shop All the Empowering Feminist Clothing Stars Wore at the Women's March and Beyond

Style
CHRISTIE BRINKLEY
Christie marched for "love, equality and human rights" while wearing this pale pink beanie by Versace. "For every person and our environment to be treated with respect and LOVE! It’s ALL about respect and love!" she captioned her selfie.
2 of 22
GET THE LOOK
Buy It! Versace Love Hat, $295; shopbop.com
3 of 22
SOPHIA BUSH AND CATT SADLER
Both Sophia and Catt stood up for women's rights at the march wearing this powerful graphic "GRL PWR" sweatshirt from Rebecca Minkoff. The designer has plenty of other items in the collection too, including a Feminista sweatshirt, Girl Power bracelet and more. The new products are part of the RM Superwomen platform, which is a newly launched social space (online + events) that "inspires women to lead a fearless life through stories, experiences, conversations and more."
4 of 22
GET THE LOOK
Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff Grl Pwr Graphic Sweatshirt, $88; rebeccaminkoff.com
5 of 22
ELIZABETH BANKS
The Pitch Perfect 3 star marched alongside fellow celeb feminists and friends Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman and more wearing a simple "This Is a T-Shirt About Women" top from Madewell.
"@womensmarch here we come! #POWERTothePOLLS#womensmarch2018," she captioned her Instagram photo.
6 of 22
GET THE LOOK
Buy It! Madewell x Monogram This Is a T-Shirt About Women Tee, $65; madewell.com
7 of 22
CONSTANCE WU
Constance spoke alongside activists and actors Eva Longoria and Natalie Portman at the Women's March in L.A. waring a crewneck Rachel Antonoff sweater featuring a women's uterus across the front. All proceeds for each sweater sold go to Planned Parenthood.
8 of 22
GET THE LOOK
Buy It! Rachel Antonoff Randy's Reproductive System Sweater, $198; rachelantonoff.com
9 of 22
OLIVIA WILDE
Olivia proclaimed her solidarity by wearing a white Bella Freud t-shirt reading "Solidarité Feminine" (which comes in a wool knit sweater design too).
10 of 22
GET THE LOOK
Buy It! Bella Freud Solidarité Feminine T-Shirt White, $111.42; bellafreud.com
11 of 22
BLAKE LIVELY
Blake supported her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star Amber Tamblyn by wearing an inspiring hoodie from her Choir Up collection with My Sister. For each purchase, the brand donates 25 percent of the proceeds to Gems Girls, an organization which provides services for girls who have survived trafficking and exploitation.
12 of 22
GET THE LOOK
Buy It! My Sister x Amber Tamblyn Choir Up Collection Fight For Every Self Tunic Hoodie, $78; mysister.org
13 of 22
YVETTE NICOLE BROWN
While her fellow actors Lupita Nyong'o, Jurnee Bell and Alfre Woodard wore their Time's Up tees to the Women's March, Yvette Nicole Brown went for a black hoodie that read "ASSEMBLE AND TAKEOVER."
14 of 22
GET THE LOOK
Buy It! Urban Argyle Assemble & Takeover Sweatshirt, $29.99; myshopify.com
15 of 22
EVA LONGORIA
In an effort to continue spreading the Time's Up message, Eva wore a cashmere hand-stitched Lingua Franca sweater, from the same label that made the statement-making sweater Connie Britton wore to the Golden Globe Awards.
16 of 22
GET THE LOOK
Buy It! Lingua Franca Time's Up Black Sweater, $380; linguafranca.nyc
17 of 22
ALYSSA MILANO
Alyssa was proud to stand behind the #MeToo movement and show support for all women who have experienced sexual harassment when she wore this graphic tee and rainbow maxi skirt at the March.
18 of 22
GET THE LOOK
Buy It! When Women Support Each Other Great Things Shirt Ladies T-Shirt, $26.95; teechip.com
19 of 22
GWYNETH PALTROW
Gwyneth called for equality, inclusion, empathy and love by wearing this "We Are All Dreamers" tee, which other stars like Ellen Degeneres have worn as a way to stand up for DREAmers, a group of more than 800,000 young immigrants that came to the United States when they were children and made their lives here, but who are now facing the threat of deportation due to the imminent revocation of the DACA program.
20 of 22
GET THE LOOK
Buy It! We Are All Dreamers T-Shirt, $24.95; teechip.com
21 of 22
YARA SHAHIDI
To celebrate the 2017 Glamour International Day of the Girl Rally, the Black-ish and Grown-ish star fought the power by wearing a HSTRY sweatshirt that read, "RESPECT EXISTENCE OR EXPECT RESISTANCE."
22 of 22
GET THE LOOK
Buy It! HSTRY Existence LS Tee, $38; hstryclothing.com
