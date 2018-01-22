Style

Shop All the Empowering Feminist Clothing Stars Wore at the Women's March and Beyond

Show your support by shopping these statement-making pieces worn by stars like Blake Lively, Christie Brinkley, Olivia Wilde and more

By @kaitaroni

Christie Brinkley/Instagram

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY

Christie marched for "love, equality and human rights" while wearing this pale pink beanie by Versace. "For every person and our environment to be treated with respect and LOVE! It’s ALL about respect and love!" she captioned her selfie

Buy It! Versace Love Hat, $295; shopbop.com

 

Sophia Bush/Instagram; Catt Sadler/Instagram

SOPHIA BUSH AND CATT SADLER

Both Sophia and Catt stood up for women's rights at the march wearing this powerful graphic "GRL PWR" sweatshirt from Rebecca Minkoff. The designer has plenty of other items in the collection too, including a Feminista sweatshirt, Girl Power bracelet and more. The new products are part of the RM Superwomen platform, which is a newly launched social space (online + events) that "inspires women to lead a fearless life through stories, experiences, conversations and more."

Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff Grl Pwr Graphic Sweatshirt, $88; rebeccaminkoff.com

Elizabeth Banks/Instagram

ELIZABETH BANKS

The Pitch Perfect 3 star marched alongside fellow celeb feminists and friends Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman and more wearing a simple "This Is a T-Shirt About Women" top from Madewell. 

"@womensmarch here we come! #POWERTothePOLLS#womensmarch2018," she captioned her Instagram photo.  

Buy It! Madewell x Monogram This Is a T-Shirt About Women Tee, $65; madewell.com

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty

CONSTANCE WU

Constance spoke alongside activists and actors Eva Longoria and Natalie Portman at the Women's March in L.A. waring a crewneck Rachel Antonoff sweater featuring a women's uterus across the front. All proceeds for each sweater sold go to Planned Parenthood

Buy It! Rachel Antonoff Randy's Reproductive System Sweater, $198; rachelantonoff.com

Olivia Wilde/Instagram

OLIVIA WILDE

Olivia proclaimed her solidarity by wearing a white Bella Freud t-shirt reading "Solidarité Feminine" (which comes in a wool knit sweater design too).

Buy It! Bella Freud Solidarité Feminine T-Shirt White, $111.42; bellafreud.com

Blake Lively/Instagram

BLAKE LIVELY

Blake supported her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star Amber Tamblyn by wearing an inspiring hoodie from her Choir Up collection with My Sister. For each purchase, the brand donates 25 percent of the proceeds to Gems Girls, an organization which provides services for girls who have survived trafficking and exploitation. 

Buy It! My Sister x Amber Tamblyn Choir Up Collection Fight For Every Self Tunic Hoodie, $78; mysister.org

Jurnee Bell/Instagram

YVETTE NICOLE BROWN

While her fellow actors Lupita Nyong'o, Jurnee Bell and Alfre Woodard wore their Time's Up tees to the Women's March, Yvette Nicole Brown went for a black  hoodie that read "ASSEMBLE AND TAKEOVER."

Buy It! Urban Argyle Assemble & Takeover Sweatshirt, $29.99; myshopify.com

Felicity Huffman/Instagram

EVA LONGORIA

In an effort to continue spreading the Time's Up message, Eva wore a cashmere hand-stitched Lingua Franca sweater, from the same label that made the statement-making sweater Connie Britton wore to the Golden Globe Awards. 

Buy It! Lingua Franca Time's Up Black Sweater, $380; linguafranca.nyc

Alyssa Milano/Instagram

ALYSSA MILANO

Alyssa was proud to stand behind the #MeToo movement and show support for all women who have experienced sexual harassment when she wore this graphic tee and rainbow maxi skirt at the March. 

Buy It! When Women Support Each Other Great Things Shirt Ladies T-Shirt, $26.95; teechip.com

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

GWYNETH PALTROW

Gwyneth called for equality, inclusion, empathy and love by wearing this "We Are All Dreamers" tee, which other stars like Ellen Degeneres have worn as a way to stand up for DREAmers, a group of more than 800,000 young immigrants that came to the United States when they were children and made their lives here, but who are now facing the threat of deportation due to the imminent revocation of the DACA program.

Buy It! We Are All Dreamers T-Shirt, $24.95; teechip.com

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

YARA SHAHIDI

To celebrate the 2017 Glamour International Day of the Girl Rally, the Black-ish and Grown-ish star fought the power by wearing a HSTRY sweatshirt that read, "RESPECT EXISTENCE OR EXPECT RESISTANCE." 

Buy It! HSTRY Existence LS Tee, $38; hstryclothing.com

