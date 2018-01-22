Shop All the Empowering Feminist Clothing Stars Wore at the Women's March and Beyond

GWYNETH PALTROW

Gwyneth called for equality, inclusion, empathy and love by wearing this "We Are All Dreamers" tee, which other stars like Ellen Degeneres have worn as a way to stand up for DREAmers, a group of more than 800,000 young immigrants that came to the United States when they were children and made their lives here, but who are now facing the threat of deportation due to the imminent revocation of the DACA program.