Courtesy Bobbi Brown

If there’s any time to stock up on beauty products, it’s now. Bobbi Brown‘s Friends and Family event just kicked off, with 25% off everything on the site. That means shimmer bricks, mascara, gel eyeliner, and all of the cosmetic brand’s beloved products are discounted until Saturday April 14th. And as if things could get any better, they’re giving you a free full-size (!!) product at checkout if you spend $85. Overwhelming? We know. Which is why we’ve rounded up five of Bobbi Brown’s best-sellers to make filling your cart a little bit easier.

Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF15 (above)

This brand new lightweight matte foundation comes in 30 shades, stays on for 16 hours and works to correct imperfections and nourish the skin.

Buy It! Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF15, $46; bobbibrown.com

Highlighting Powder

Courtesy Bobbi Brown

This highlighter has been a crowd favorite since it launched in 2003 — and this year, the brand added three new shades to the range: Glow, Afternoon Glow, and Sunset Glow.

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Highlighting Powder, $36.00; bobbibrown.com

RELATED: Yes, Bobbi Brown Is Having a Sale, and Yes, You Should Buy All Our Editors’ Favorite Things

Vitamin Enriched Face Base

Courtesy Bobbi Brown

A cult-favorite product for over 15 years, this moisturizer-primer hybrid is packed with vitamins B, C and E to hydrate and rejuvenate the skin while creating a smooth canvas for makeup application.

Buy It! Bobbi brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base, $60; bobbibrown.com

Crushed Lip Color

Courtesy Bobbi Brown

After launching in September 2018, this balm-like lipstick instantly sold out — and for good reason. It comes in 23 amazing shades, is super hydrating, and goes on sheer to build to your desired opacity.

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color, $21.75; bobbibrown.com

Courtesy Bobbi Brown

Two of these gel eyeliners are sold every minute around the world. Need we say more?

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner, $29; bobbibrown.com