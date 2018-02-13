Shop the Exact Red Lipstick Shade Angelina Jolie Wears - and 4 Others to Try Now

According to Angelina Jolie, you can never go wrong with a red lip. The actress, director and humanitarian has been wearing the powerful hue both on the red carpet and out and about — and her makeup artist, Toni G, shared the exact bright crimson shade she wore at last month’s Critic’s Choice Awards. So of course, we’re getting in on the look.
But when it comes to red lips, not every color is one size fits all. Which is why we’ve rounded up her hue, along with four more formulas to try — from velvety matte to a sheer balm. Shop the shades, below.
CREAMY
This Angelina-approved true red goes on smooth to create an opaque, slightly shiny finish.
Buy It! Guerlain Rouge G Intense Shine Lipstick in Flaming Red, $55; sephora.com
SHEER
Just getting into reds? Opt for a sheer formula that’ll leave you with a bright tint.
Buy It! L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in Enamel Red, $7.99; amazon.com
LIQUID
This universally flattering matte shade was created by Rihanna — and goes on as a liquid before drying to a long-wearing matte finish.
Buy It! Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint, $24; sephora.com
GLOSS
If an enamel-like glossy finish is more your speed, try this highly-pigmented Katy Perry creation.
Buy It! CoverGirl Katy Kat Gloss in Ninth Life, $6.94; walmart.com
MATTE
Just one swipe of this crazy-bold matte creates an instant glam look. Plus, the small round tip’s easy application makes the shade great for beginners.
Buy It! Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in Fire, $28; sephora.com