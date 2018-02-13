Shop the Exact Red Lipstick Shade Angelina Jolie Wears - and 4 Others to Try Now

According to Angelina Jolie, you can never go wrong with a red lip. The actress, director and humanitarian has been wearing the powerful hue both on the red carpet and out and about — and her makeup artist, Toni G, shared the exact bright crimson shade she wore at last month’s Critic’s Choice Awards. So of course, we’re getting in on the look.

But when it comes to red lips, not every color is one size fits all. Which is why we’ve rounded up her hue, along with four more formulas to try — from velvety matte to a sheer balm. Shop the shades, below.

CREAMY