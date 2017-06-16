Second Wives Club Star Shiva Safai Takes You Inside Her Insane Closet

Those who have tuned into E!’s reality series Second Wives Club this season know that star Shiva Safai lives in a truly spectacular home. Safai is the fiancé of three years to real estate developer Mohamed Hadid (they have been together for five), whom you may also recognize as the father of a pair of supermodels named Gigi and Bella. In anticipation of the show’s first season finale this Sunday, Safai took over People Style’s Instagram story, giving followers a peek inside a day in her life — and of course, her closet. And considering the couple’s home is a 48,000-square-foot estate known as the Belvedere Mansion, the closet alone is the size of some apartments. Watch below:

“I love to have pictures and candles everywhere, clearly,” Safai says as she pans the vast room, which features a center island and is lined with windowed cabinets, showing off the couple’s clothes. And because shoes always need a little extra attention, she shared additional photos showing her epic collection, featuring pairs from Christian Louboutin, Chanel, Valentino and more.

Safai also shared some of her beauty essentials during her takeover. She called Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation her “favorite foundation,” and said her “must-haves in the sun” include Caudalie beauty elixir mist and Control Corrective oil-free sunscreen (as well as her Hadid Eyewear sunglasses, of course). She added that she washes her face with iS Clinical cleansing complex and follows up with Dr. Dennis Gross peel pads.

