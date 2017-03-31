Shirley MacLaine Wore a Chico’s Turtleneck and Sequin Pants She Found in Her Closet to the 2017 Oscars

There aren’t many instances when you can afford the looks celebrities wear on the red carpet, particularly when it’s the Academy Awards. After all, the biggest stars wait months for one-of-a-kind custom designs and vintage couture. But you know you’ve really made it in Hollywood when you can show up in a Chico’s turtleneck, plus some other stuff you dug up in your closet, and outshine the rest of Hollywood, as Shirley MacLaine can attest.

MacLaine was at the show to present the Best Foreign Language Film winner, and she wore a black shirt, a sparkly jacket and matching wide-leg pants, which she says she pulled together from her closet that day.

She didn’t bother with an uncomfortable ball gown or deliberating her outfit with a stylist for weeks. MacLaine told the New York Times her black sequined slacks were from one of her Las Vegas shows. The top was from “some movie — I’ve forgotten which one.” And her black turtleneck was from the beloved mall store, Chico’s. (A similar version is on sale right now for $29.99.)

And the legendary actress also didn’t overthink it in the accessories department. “Oh, and what do you call those summer shoes? Espadrilles. Thank goodness the slacks were long enough to cover them up,” she says of her footwear choice.

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrities’ Best Bargains: Fabulous, Affordable Finds From the Red Carpet

She may have “enough clothes in my closet for 13 lifetimes,” but says she prefers wearing basic staples (like sequin pants) over high-fashion pieces. “I’m not into gourmet dressing; who has the time to keep up that facade?”

What she does like to do with her style? “Matching my sweater to my shoes.”

If you’re already filing away her fashion tips for future reference, you might want to take notes on her beauty tips too. Remembering a facelift surgery she got when she was 50 years old that required her to keep her features immobile for a certain amount of time, she remembers, “Instead I had a love affair, and an orgasm!” And she looks like that at 82, so clearly, her methods worked!

What do you think of wearing a Chico’s turtleneck at the Oscars?