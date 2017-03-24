Watch How Shay Mitchell’s Hairstylist Creates a Fake Bob That’s Insanely Believable

It feels like every time we blink, a new star is chopping off her hair. Selena Gomez is rocking her shortest cut yet, the length of Lucy Hale’s bob continues to shrink and even Kylie Jenner is sporting shorter strands. But not everyone has the guts to go for a major chop — which is why skipping the commitment might just be the way to go. The best part? You don’t need a wig — or a hairstylist — to fake anyone out. We enlisted Shay Mitchell’s hairstylist, Color Wow band ambassador Chris Appleton, to teach you how to recreate her very believable faux lob, and it’s much easier than you’d expect.

Watch the How It’s Done video above to see how to recreate the Pretty Little Liars star’s look, and shop the products below for everything you need to score her style.

Clip-In Hair Extensions

Sassy Silky Hair Extensions, $89.99; sallybeauty.com

Texturizing Spray

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $46; neimanmarcus.com

Dry Shampoo

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo, $44; nordstrom.com

Styling Cream

Color Wow One Minute Transformation Styling Cream, $24; net-a-porter.com

Would you try Shay’s style? Sound off in the comments below!