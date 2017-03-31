Shay Mitchell on Her Nonchalant Approach to Red Carpet Dressing: 'If You Get a Nip Slip, You Get a Nip Slip'

As Pretty Little Liars winds down, Shay Mitchell‘s career is only just heating up. The actress not only has a spooky new film poised to hit theaters in the coming year, but she’s also just launched seven eyeshadow palettes in collaboration with Smashbox as part of her role as ambassador for the makeup brand, and has also teamed up with Songa Designs International to support their line of jewelry entirely produced by women in Rwanda. Recently, Mitchell traveled to Africa in order to meetwith the female artisans behind the brand – and squeezed in a cover interview and photo shoot for Modeliste Magazine while she was there.

In the interview that accompanies her new editorial, the actress explained that her personal fashion sense is actually heavily influenced by the many exotic locales she’s been lucky enough to get to visit over the past 29 years. “I get my style inspiration from many different places that I travel to,” she says, “If I’m in Morocco or Africa, I’m inspired just by the culture and the way that women carry and dress themselves.”

As for what she always makes sure she has in her suitcase on all of those far-flung vacations, she says, “a pair of good jeans” is an absolute must – after all, “you never know when you’ll need them even if you’re going to a hot place.” She adds that she never goes wrong with a solid little black dress that “can carry me from day into night,” and when it comes to airplane style it’s all about “loose clothing and layers.” While luggage full of wardrobe basics is obviously key, she says accessories can also go a long way, saying, “I’ll have different jewelry and different accessories that kind of fit perfectly for that place.”

Her beauty M.O. is also the motto of every girl on the go: “Less is more.” Though she is quick to add that there are certain items she won’t skimp on: “a primer is very important…I just really feel like it keeps your makeup intact regardless if you’re on a safari in Africa or wherever you may be. I take a primer and powder, powder, powder.”

But there’s also three makeup products she can’t imagine living without, even in the midst of the Rwanda mountains: A good foundation, especially one that has sunscreen mixed in (right now she’s loving one by Jouer), CoverGirl Lashblast mascara, which she enthuses is her all-time favorite, and of course, every celeb’s go-to multipurpose product—coconut oil. An item she says, “I use in it my hair, lotion, lip gloss. You name it.”

But just because she always looks totally put together on-screen and in the pages of the magazine doesn’t mean she hasn’t had her fair share of wardrobe malfunctions and slip-ups. She says, “My most embarrassing red carpet moment is probably nip slips all the time. Falling down stairs, stuff in my teeth. I don’t know. There have been so many. But, I mean, that’s what makes it fun. You don’t want every red carpet to go smoothly, do you? The end of the day, if you get a nip slip, you get a nip slip.”

