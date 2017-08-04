Shawn Mendes one of the biggest superstars on the music scene right now. From his 2015 hit single “Stitches,” which shot to the top of Billboard‘s Hot 100 and brought the singer into the spotlight, to getting nominated for his first MTV Video Music Award this year, the 18-year-old has already made an indelible mark in the music world. And now, he’s taking a leap into an entirely different field: fragrance.

The “Mercy” singer is launching his debut scent Shawn Mendes Signature, sold exclusively at Macy’s, which was developed to be suitable for both men and women. “For me personally, I have smelled some women’s perfume and said, ‘I would wear that,'” Mendes told PeopleStyle. “I’m sure a lot of women will smell my cologne and be like, ‘Wow, that’s awesome. I would wear that too.’ I’ve always thought of it as [just] this is something that smells good.”

The singer teased the launch of Shawn Mendes Signature with a series of four campaign videos on Instagram, which were shot by legendary photographer and filmmaker Danny Clinch.

Settling down on an aroma that would appeal to everyone didn’t happen overnight. “It took a long time. I had to find this happy medium,” the star said.

The result? A formulation loosely inspired by a cream he actually purchased in Brazil.

“It was kind of tropical-smelling, but it wasn’t extremely fruity. It had this musky kind of smell to it,” he said. “Everyone who walked by when I was wearing it really liked it, so I wanted to kind of base [my fragrance] off of that.”

In the mix: lemon, pineapple and McIntosh apple, a few florals, dulce de leche and skin musk. But the note most near and dear to Mendes, who’s originally from Toronto, is maple. “I included [that scent] because I was hoping it would give it a homemade, Canadian smell,” Mendes said.

He added that creating his own fragrance was always in the cards for him, especially considering he started wearing his first cologne when he was a kid.

“When I was seven or eight my dad would spray cologne and I would run through it, because I could never spray it on myself,” Mendes laughed. “I would just choke to death!”

When it comes to the rest of his grooming regimen, Mendes admits the the stress of being on the road (he’s currently in the middle of his Illuminate World Tour) takes a toll on his skin. “I’ll always break out in the beginning of a tour because I’m always stressed trying to get things perfect,” he said. “Halfway through the tour my skin starts to calm down because my stress levels come down.”

But the singer says he prefers to take a hands-off approach. “To be honest, I used to use a lot of products and pimple things on my skin,” he says. “But I feel the more you stare at [pimples] in the mirror, it’s not going to go away. My skin is clear when I haven’t thought about it and the second I start thinking about it, I’ll break out right there! It’s so emotion-based.”

