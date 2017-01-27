Sharon Stone, 58, Paints Poolside in a Sexy Black Bikini Because She's Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone clearly feels most creative in a bikini. In fact, the ageless actress eschews normal clothes in favor of sexy swimwear when it comes to DIY projects. There was that time she restored an oversize picnic table (a gift from her late father) wearing only a teeny-tiny, paisley-printed two-piece. And most recently the star tested her hand at watercolor painting while lounging in an infinity pool and simultaneously getting her bronze on in a black string swimsuit.

Day 3 corporate #retreat. 👍 A photo posted by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:34pm PST

In the Instagram photo, the 58-year-old star reveals she’s on a “corporate retreat,” kicking of 2017 by practicing a little self love — a message that resonates with many right now.

Stone has been very open about the aging process, from her struggles growing older in Hollywood to self-acceptance. In 2014, she opened up about her battle with low self-esteem, telling Shape, “There was a point in my 40s where I went into the bathroom with a bottle of wine, looked the door and said, ‘I’m not coming out until I can totally accept the way I look right now.”

The following year she stripped down for the Harper’s Bazaar’s September issue wearing only lace-up stilettos and a few diamonds.

“I’m aware that my ass looks like a bag of flapjacks,” Stone told the magazine. “But I’m not trying to be the best-looking broad in the world. At a certain point you start asking yourself, ‘What really is sexy?’ It’s not just the elevation of your boobs. It’s being present and having fun and liking yourself enough to like the person that’s with you.”

She concluded: “If I believed that sexy was trying to be who I was when I did Basic Instinct, then we’d all be having a hard day today.”

Reminder: Basic Instinct was released 25 yeas ago, and Stone could still teach a masterclass in sexy.

