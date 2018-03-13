Sharon Stone is Not Engaged to Younger Beau Angelo Boffa Despite Wearing Ring on That Finger

Despite wearing what looked to be a large diamond engagement ring last week, actress Sharon Stone is not engaged to boyfriend Angelo Boffa.

Stone, who turned 60 on Saturday, caused a bit of a stir when she was spotted wearing the ring – what appeared to be an emerald cut diamond with a simple band – during a beach outing with Boffa, 41.

A rep confirms to PEOPLE that the couple is not engaged but did not elaborate on the ring’s significance.

Stone and Botta, an Italian real estate mogul, first stepped out together as a couple in New York City in January when they attended The Hollywood Reporter TV Talks at the 92nd Street Y. The event was thrown in support of Stone’s HBO series Mosaic, the six-episode murder mystery show from director Steven Soderbergh.

The two new lovebirds packed on the PDA there, walked arm and arm and looked happy together.

Stone has been married twice. She previously wed television producer Michael Greenburg in 1984, separating from him three years later. Their divorce was finalized in 1990.

Second husband Phil Bronstein, an executive editor at The San Francisco Chronicle, came along almost a decade later — the two married on Valentine’s Day in 1998 — but that only lasted 5 years. Bronstein filed for divorce in 2003 citing irreconcilable differences.

Stone was also previously engaged to producer William J. MacDonald (in 1993) and director Bob Wagner (in 1994) — she reportedly (and famously) returned the MacDonald’s engagement to him via express mail.

The Casino star has three adopted children: sons Roan Joseph (with Bronstein), 17, Laird Vonne, 12, and Quinn Kelly Stone, 11.