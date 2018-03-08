Sharon Stone, 59, on Cutting Her Own Hair, the Lipstick That Withstands 'Surprise' Kisses and More

With every bikini photo, red carpet gown and high-fashion editorial, Sharon Stone manages to redefine the aging process. But turns out, the youthful 59-year-old actress does not follow a high maintenance beauty routine. In fact, she’s so carefree that she cuts her own hair.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Stone revealed that not only does she have a simple approach to makeup and skincare, but she is in fact her own hair dresser.

That’s right, she actually just pulls her hair into a ponytail and gives herself a fresh chop. “Every once in a while, when I get a haircut from someone else, hairdressers will complain, ‘Who did this haircut?’ But the truth is no one ever likes someone else’s cut,” she said.

The products she uses on her piecey chop include a nourishing shampoo ($28) for severely dry or damaged hair and a replumping conditioner ($28) that helps hair prone to breakage (both by Davines). Then she styles it with KMS Hairplay Playable Texture ($16.74), Sebastian hairspray (12.29), Klorane dry shampoo ($20) and Bullfrog Molding Paste.

John Lamparski/Getty

Her makeup routine, however, is way less pared-down thanks to all the products she receives from her beauty industry friends, like Nars founder, François Nars, who has been one of Stone’s close pals since her modeling days. “I’ve been to his island in Tahiti,” she said. “Actually our birthdays are just one or two days apart, and we’ve had birthday parties there together.”

So naturally, she “uses a lot of Nars” and loves the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer ($30), Nars Orgasm Liquid Blush ($30) and Nars Cruella Velvet Matte Lip Pencil ($27).

Another beauty pro she adores, the late Kevyn Aucoin. The glam master used to do her makeup for amfAR events and even after his death in 2002, she still uses his products today. “I wore the Kevyn Aucoin Molten Liquid Lipstick ($30), a metallic high-shine gloss, on Conan the other day.”

She also gives top praise to her Sarafine Liquid Lipstick by Anastasia ($20), because she said after a “surprise super-fabulous kiss at midnight on New Year’s Eve” the man didn’t have any trace of her lipstick on his lip. “She really knows how to make lipstick stay put,” she said.

As for skincare, she layers on a lot of different moisturizers using Shiseido lotion ($40), Avon’s Rich Moisture cream ($9.99) or Eucerin (3-pack for 16.47) on the body and either Weleda Skin Food ($9.89), La Mer ($170) or Neutrogena with SPF 15 sunblock ($9.37) on her face.

RELATED: Jane Seymour, 67, Poses for Playboy- Plus More Models Over 50

On top of her beauty regimen, Stone also makes sure to exercise and monitor her food choices. She credits her fit frame to regular Pilates classes, avoiding processed foods and gluten as well as removing alcohol, caffeine and soda from her diet.

How It’s Done: The Right Way to Match Your Makeup to Your Outfit

While you add every single product to your shopping cart, Stone also pointed out that for her, inner beauty is more important than outer. “It’s important to have a philosophy or way of life or faith that keeps you balanced. For me, that has been Buddhism. It’s something that brings you back to center, and is really the key to serenity and beauty — an internal sense of form and elegance.”