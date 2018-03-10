Is Sharon Stone Engaged? Actress Spotted with Diamond Ring During Beach Outing with Boyfriend

Sharon Stone and boyfriend Angelo Boffa hit up a Miami beach Thursday, where the Basic Instinct actress was spotted with a diamond ring on that finger.

Stone, who turned 60 on Saturday, wore a colorful halter bikini top and seersucker drawstring pants. A long-sleeve green T-shirt was tied around Stone’s waist, with a pair of Adidas slip-on sandals on her feet. Meanwhile, Stone’s short blonde locks were pulled back from her face with a headband. She also wore sunglasses.

Botta was shirtless, wearing just a pair of short denim shorts with a leather and canvas belt. The Italian entrepreneur matched his girlfriend in a similar headband and sunglasses combo. He slipped a pair of canvas boat shoes on his feet.

The ring on Stone’s finger appeared to be an emerald cut diamond with a simple band. Stone’s rep did not respond to a request for comment.

Stone and Botta were first seen out and about together in New York City in January when they attended the Hollywood Reporter TV Talks at the 92nd Street Y.

The event was thrown in support of Stone’s HBO series Mosaic, the six-episode murder mystery show from director Steven Soderbergh.

The couple packed on the PDA there, walking arm and arm and sharing a smile.

Angelo Boffa and Sharon Stone in New York City in January John Lamparski/Getty Images

If she and Botta walk down the aisle, this will be the third marriage for Stone.

She previously married television producer Michael Greenburg in 1984, separating from him three years later. Their divorce was finalized in 1990.

Second husband Phil Bronstein, an executive editor at The San Francisco Chronicle, came along almost a decade later — the two marrying on Valentine’s Day in 1998. But that only lasted 5 years, Bronstein filing for divorce in 2003 citing irreconcilable difference.

Stone was also previously engaged to producer William J. MacDonald (in 1993) and director Bob Wagner (in 1994) — reportedly famously returning the MacDonald’s engagement to him via express mail.

The Casino star has adopted three children: sons Roan Joseph (with Bronstein), 17, Laird Vonne, 12, and Quinn Kelly Stone, 11.