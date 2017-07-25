Have you bought anything you loved lately? In the PeopleStyle offices, the answer to that question is usually “Yes.” (Just check out our shopping page for proof!) This week, we’re featuring Cassie Scerbo, who is starring in the latest addition to the Sharknado TV-movie series, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, airing Sunday, August 6th on SyFy.

Cassie Scerbo, actress: I’m in love with the Origins tinted moisturizer! My mom recently introduced me to the product while I was filming in Birmingham, Alabama and I loved it so much I had my makeup artist switch over for my character’s look. I love how it goes on smooth and weightless. I think it’s perfect for summer with a touch of tinted lip balm and swipe of mascara. Quick and very natural-looking!

Cassie Scerbo is an actress and star of Sharknado 5: Global Warming, which premieres Sunday, August 6th at 8 P.M./7c on SyFy. You can also keep up with her by following her on Instagram and Twitter.