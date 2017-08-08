Shannen Doherty Rocks Cute Pixie Cut as Her Hair Grows Out Following Chemotherapy

Shannen Doherty is trying out a new look: the “sexy Parisian.”

The 46-year-old actress showed off a new ‘do as she grows out her hair following chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer. She posed with hair stylist Anh Co Tran, thanking him for both the cut and his company.

“Yes he gives the best haircuts ever but the real pleasure is just absorbing some of his positive, serene energy,” she captioned the Instagram shot. “Thank you @anhcotran for the ‘sexy Parisian’ cut. After two years of either bald or a crew cut, it’s nice to feel a bit more like a woman again.”

Last summer, Doherty shared an emotional set of photos where she shaved her head with friend Anne Kortright-Shilstat and mom Rosa Elizabeth by her side.

“Cupcake pan, chocolates and a razor stay tuned,” Doherty captioned her first Instagram post while giving a glimpse of what was to come. “#Cancersucks #thankgodforfriends” she added.

Step 2 A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jul 19, 2016 at 9:07pm PDT

Step 5 A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jul 19, 2016 at 9:06pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Shannen Doherty Shows Off Growing Locks Two Months After She Announced Her Remission

The former Charmed actress took to Instagram in April to share the good news that her cancer is in remission.

“Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting.”

She continued, “As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait.”

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and has documented her battle against cancer ever since on her Instagram page.

She has shared her workout routines with supporters, her chemotherapy sessions and how they’ve left her feeling afterward, as well as loving moments between her and her family.