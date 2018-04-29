Model Shanina Shaik Marries DJ Ruckus in Romantic Bahamas Ceremony

Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus (né Greg Andrews) are married!

The two tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in the Bahamas on Saturday after being engaged for nearly two years.

Shaik and Ruckus’ big night took place on the island of Eleuthera, where wedding guest Lenny Kravitz — Ruckus’ cousin! — has a home, according to Us Weekly. Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross and model Nadine Leopold were among the guests, the outlet reported.

Ruckus popped the question in a star-studded proposal in December 2015. Ruckus got down on one knee while the couple was vacationing on Kravitz’s secluded private beach in the Bahamas. And as if that wasn’t cool enough, he had the rings hand-delivered from L.A. to the Bahamas — by none other than family friend Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta.

AKR PR

Celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz helped Ruckus design two different rings to let Shaik choose her favorite (talk about a fairytale proposal!). She went with a large gold hexagon-cut diamond that has both of their initials in diamonds and amethysts (Shaik’s birthstone) on the back of the ring.

AKR PR

But the occasion was even more over-the-top than that. Ruckus actually called up his good friend (and Shaik’s mom’s favorite actor) Tyrese Gibson to share the news with Shaik’s mom.

AKR PR

Ever since their engagement, Shaik’s been celebrating with all the traditional events leading up to her wedding. She had a tropical bachelorette getaway, where she wore a white bathing suit with her future name written in crystals (a must-have!).

And she had an impeccably-decorated bridal shower that she shared on Instagram.

After her engagement, Shaik told Ocean Drive magazine that she dreamed of getting married in a tropical setting. “I think every girl pretty much dreams about what she would like for her wedding day, but I’m also not very traditional,” she said. “I actually want a small wedding; I don’t want a big, poufy dress. I want to be on a beach. I think those things will definitely happen.”

Looks like she got her wish!