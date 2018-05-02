All About Shanina Shaik's Custom Wedding Dress for Her 'Beautiful' Bahamas Ceremony to DJ Ruckus

Shanina Shaik was a blushing bride in custom couture!

The model, 27, wed DJ Ruckus (born Greg Andrews) in the Bahamas on April 28 after a two-year engagement.

“Thank you to all of our guests who celebrated our love and union as man and wife. It was such a beautiful weekend in the Bahamas filled with love, joy and lots of dancing!!” Shaik wrote on Instagram Tuesday along with photos from her recent ceremony.

“MR & MRS ANDREWS – I love you so much Gregory Andrews, thank you for choosing me as your wife,” she captioned another photo that showed off her semi-sheer off-the-shoulder lace gown that was made just for her by Ralph & Russo.

Shanina Shaik Sara Lobla Photographer

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus Sara Lobla Photographer

The design collaboration with designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo first started shortly after Shaik announced she was engaged in January 2016.

“I had to say ‘yes’ as [they] design the most stunning gowns. I’m lucky to have a custom dress made by them,” Shaik told Vogue on Tuesday.

RELATED: Model Shanina Shaik Marries DJ Ruckus in Romantic Bahamas Ceremony

“I sent inspiration pictures and Tamara put her twist on it and sketched a few options for me to review. From there, I selected what I liked the best, and we worked together to pick lace as well as a color that I wanted,” she said.

“The whole process took around 8 months, but in the end, we came up with the dress that I have always dreamt off,” Shaik shared.

“I wanted it to be simple, bohemian, and elegant,” she also told Brides magazine. “I love a boho style and I wanted to give it a little twist by incorporating lace.”

RELATED GALLERY: All the Celebrity Couples Who’ve Tied the Knot in 2018 — So Far

And a bride is not without her accessories for the big day.

Shaik put the finishing touches on her wedding look with Aquazzura heels as well as a pink and white diamond wreath necklace and matching earrings that were borrowed from celeb jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.

RELATED: Shanina Shaik Swears By This Under-$5 Mascara

As for her wedding party, bridesmaids including Jasmine Tookes, Nadine Leopold, Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro were dressed in custom dresses by Zimmermann, according to Brides. Shaik’s matron of honor, Nicole Williams, wore a Michael Costello gown.

Shaik later, during the reception, changed into a creation by Michael Costello.

Sara Lobla Photographer

While the bride wore custom Ralph & Russo, the groom also opted for high-fashion as he chose a Tom Ford tuxedo.

“They seemed very excited to celebrate with family and friends,” a source recently told PEOPLE about Shaik’s wedding celebrations.