Game, Set, Match! Serena Williams Is Getting Married in New Orleans This Week

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are headed to the altar!

The tennis champion, 36, is saying “I do” to the Reddit co-founder, 34, in an intimate ceremony in New Orleans, Louisiana.

A source tells PEOPLE wedding guests are flying in to the city as early as Wednesday. Rumored guests are expected to be Kris Jenner, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and perhaps Prince Harry’s girlfriend and actress Meghan Markle.

According to the source, the couple’s wedding will be held at the Contemporary Arts Center.

The couple are exchanging vows less than three months after the birth of their first child together, Alexis Ohanian Jr., on Sept. 1 — almost two years after they began dating in 2015.

In early November, the 23-time Grand Slam champion gathered with her friends and family for an all-out girls weekend in New York City.

The ladies went to the opulent Baccarat Hotel & Residences, the first hotel from France’s eponymous crystal brand, the luxurious weekend included five-star spa treatments, trapeze’ing, tea brunches, and dancing out on the town.

The weekend concluded with pampering by the luxurious Spa de La Mer at the Baccarat Hotel and lounging poolside in the cabanas inspired by the Côte d’Azur.

All guests wore white, with LaLa Anthony, Ciara, and the Williams sisters posing for a photo shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Williams and Ohanian announced their engagement in December 2016. Rumblings of a wedding location started in October, when reports surfaced that the two had taken a brief trip to New Orleans to scope out potential venues (with their Yorkshire Terrier, Chip, in tow).

Earlier this month, the tennis legend celebrated her upcoming marriage with an ultra-swanky girls’ weekend in New York City alongside sister Venus Williams, close friends LaLa Anthony, Ciara and other pals. Hosted at the opulent Baccarat Hotel & Residences, the luxurious weekend included five-star spa treatments, trapeze’ing, tea brunches, and dancing out on the town.

The nuptials also come shortly after Williams made her first red carpet appearance following baby Alexis’s birth, at the Glamour Women of the Year awards in New York City on Nov. 13. The new mom wore Versace as she presented pal Gigi Hadid with the Supernova Award.