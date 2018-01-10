Serena Williams is still dreaming of her wedding day, specifically of her custom Alexander McQueen gown!

The tennis star, who married husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November, shared never-before-seen photos from her wedding dress fittings with creative director Sarah Burton on Instagram Tuesday, in coordinance with her new Brides magazine cover.

“When everything comes together for your wedding with a @alexandermcqueen Wedding gown by Sara Burton,” Williams, 36, captioned her two behind-the-scenes photos. “I’m missing the fittings! Dream world My dear Sara Burton I love you so,” she added.

Fun fact: Burton also designed Kate Middleton‘s wedding dress!

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Serena Williams/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: See All the Photos from Serena Williams’ Perfect Wedding to Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans

“I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself,” Williams told Vogue of her princess gown ensemble that also featured a cape.

“I loved the idea of doing a really spectacular ball gown, and it has turned out to be such an incredibly special piece,” she said.

Not only was her dress absolutely breathtaking, Williams also sparkled thanks to jewelry by XIV Karats, worth $3.5 million in total.

Serena Williams/Instagram

The parents of daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. wed in an extravagant ceremony in New Orleans, Louisiana, in front of 200 guests including Beyoncé, LaLa Anthony and Kim Kardashian West.

And Williams changed into a second wedding look for the reception!

The star looked gorgeous in a white strapless Versace dress that featured lace and feathers throughout the bodice.

RELATED GALLERY: Prepare to ‘Aww’: Inside the Cuddly Life of Serena Williams’ Daughter, Alexis Olympia

Williams and Ohanian began dating in 2015, revealed their engagement in December 2016, and exchanged vows less than three months after the birth of their first child, who was born on Sept. 1.

Williams’ wedding dress was no doubt a design she’s been dreaming about for a long time as she even revealed to PEOPLE she has hopes to launch a wedding dress collection one day.

“My dream is to do evening-wear and wedding dresses,” Williams said in 2016. “In school, I realized how much work that was, so at the end of school, I just got really smart and was like, evening wear is so intricate, and I love things that an everyday woman can wear and still feel good and look good, so I started [there]. But there’s still that evening-wear dream, you know?”