New Mom Serena Williams Designed a Purple Purse in Honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Tennis superstar Serena Williams has only been a mom to Alexis Ohanian for less than a month, but she’s already making strides to be a positive role model to her daughter by teaming up with the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse campaign as a designer and ambassador in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“My dedication to ending violence against women has grown even stronger since the birth of my daughter just a few weeks ago,” Williams tells PeopleStyle. “One way I am working to make this crucial societal change is by joining forces with Allstate Foundation Purple Purse, which aims to end domestic violence against women through financial empowerment.”

For the past 13 years, the Allstate Foundation launched an annual Purple Purse that you can win by donating $10 towards empowering women to break free from an abusive relationship through financial education, job training and readiness, and small business programs for survivors. The fundraising effort’s critical: on an average day in 2016, more than 12,000 requests for emergency shelter, childcare and financial aid from women suffering from domestic violence went unanswered due to lacked funding.

This year, Williams designed her first handbag for the Purple Purse campaign, following in other famous ladies’ footsteps like Kerry Washington, who has been an ambassador and designed a purse for the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse campaign for the past three years.

Williams’ handcrafted Italian leather handbags (which are valued at $400) come in two designs — one deep plum and another more vibrant purple — which can be entered to win in a weekly sweepstakes. “It’s sophisticated, but also spacious enough for carrying everyday essentials,” Williams says. “It is my hope that the lucky recipients of this handbag will wear it proudly as they help get the word out around this inspiring cause.”

Just donate $10 on PurplePurse.com between October 2nd and October 31st to get one entry in each weekly sweepstakes.

“Serena’s purple purse will bring awareness to domestic violence and financial abuse, and help raise funds for nonprofits across the country,” Vicky Dinges, Allstate’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility (who also heads the Purple Purse initiative) tells PeopleStyle. “One in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime – it could happen to your best friend, sister, neighbor or co-worker. This is a human rights issue, not just a women’s rights issue.”

For more information on the Purple Purse, visit purplepurse.com.

