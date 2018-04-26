Mike Pont/WireImage

Serena Williams doubled up on debuts last night!

Not only did the pro tennis star attend the premiere of her HBO documentary series Being Serena in N.Y.C. on April 25th, she also chose her big night to wear a piece from her upcoming fashion line, Serena, which will drop on May 30th. For the event, she selected a light pink dress featuring ruched detailing and gold sequin-covered sleeves.

Several runway-to-red-carpet bloggers have noted that the dress is strikingly similar to a look Tom Ford showed at his spring 2018 fashion show, which Gigi Hadid modeled on the runway and goes for $8,990 on tomford.com. However, Ford’s look features structured shoulders, while Williams’s is a V-neck style.

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old and new mom to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. showed fashion editors her line at a showroom in N.Y.C. Like at her premiere, she served as one of her own models at the presentation, wearing a stretchy red pencil skirt with a black band on the bottom.

Williams has always been a fan of fashion, having designed for Nike and HSN in the past, as well as covered Vogue three times and attended several Met Galas. However, her Serena line will mark her first completely solo fashion collection.

RELATED: Serena Williams Wins First Match After Birth of Daughter

According to her team, she’s not announcing many more details about the line prior to the May 30 launch. However, fans can follow the fashion collection’s Instagram page @serena for news, and sign up for updates on store.serenawilliams.com. As of now, no photos have been posted to the Instagram account, save for the line’s logo in the profile picture: A singular ‘S.’

In the meantime, the tennis superstar will remain busy. Being Serena premieres May 2nd at 10 p.m. ET on HBO, and then she’s heading off to compete in the French Open, which begins May 21st.