Serena Williams Debuts Post-Baby Hair Makeover: ‘I Needed a Change'

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for tennis superstar Serena Williams, who gave birth to her first daughter Alexis Olympia in September and tied the knot with new husband Alexis Ohanian just two months later. But she wasn’t stopping there – she also squeezed in a major hair makeover before the end of the year.

The star bid farewell to the dark brunette hair she’s had for well over a year, and added a bright boost of honey blonde highlights to her long locks. Besides her new hair, Williams continued to show off her killer post-baby makeover less than four months after the birth of her daughter by wearing skinny jeans and a cool leather jacket.

“I needed a change,” Williams captioned her photo on Instagram.

Serena Williams/Instagram:

It didn’t take long after Williams gave birth in September for her to get back on the workout grind. The tennis star was so confident in her transformation, she even shared a mirror selfie wearing jean shorts only two weeks after Alexis arrived.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

She continued to keep her fans updated on her post-baby body process, and at four weeks after giving birth, Williams revealed her lean physique in a selfie where she wore only a t-shirt and undies. She didn’t caption the post, but fans were quick to tell her she was “looking good” and begging her to “share your secrets!!!”

Serena Williams/Instagram

RELATED PHOTOS: The 10 Most Shocking Celebrity Hair Changes of the Year

And all the hard work paid off. The star looked like a fairytale princess on her wedding day wearing her strapless Alexander McQueen ball gown and just hit the tennis court for the first time publicly since her pregnancy. She will make her competitive comeback to tennis next January to defend her title at the Australian Open, the same tournament in which she beat sister Venus in the final while pregnant earlier this year.

Andre Sturdivant for Oath

What do you think about Serena’s new look?