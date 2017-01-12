Serena Williams Dances Around in Her Sports Bra for New Ad - and Her Moves Are Impressive!

We all know how excellent tennis champ Serena Williams‘ skills are on the court, but you may be surprised to know that she brings just as impressive moves to the dance floor. The newly engaged athlete is the ambassador of the Australian intimates brand Berlei, and she just put the label’s new sports bra through the ultimate stress test — showing its crazy level of support while moving to Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself.”

Williams has been an ambassador for several years (and a fan for over 10!) and her latest campaign with the company was one of her most fun yet. She posted a new video on Instagram writing in the caption that sometimes she just needs to loosen up in life. “Sometimes we are all so serious and we forget to have fun — and I know that’s me a lot of the time, but it’s so important to have passions in your life that are just for you,” she writes. “I’m so disciplined every day with my training, but when I dance it’s about letting myself go.”

RELATED PHOTOS: 9 New Activewear Brands to Get You Excited About Working Out in 2017

In the clip, she dances with abandon to Billy Idol’s 1980 hit throwing in some fancy star jump moves and even rocking some decade-appropriate leg warmers. And throughout the entire video, her adorably-printed multi-color bra didn’t need re-adjusting once. Really, if you need convincing this will keep you secure during a workout, this is it.

She’s been so obsessed with the brand that before they were even available stateside she told PeopleStyle she used to “buy 30 bras to last the whole year” whenever she visited Australia. (Now you can pick them up in Macy’s stores or macys.com.)

“I’m a big-busted athlete so I know how important a good bra is,” she told the brand last year. And after putting them all to the test in this video, she wouldn’t steer you wrong.

Are you a fan of Berlei bras? Has Serena convinced you to buy one? Share below!

