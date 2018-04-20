Editors' Picks! What We're Buying From Sephora's VIB Sale  

It’s the most wonderful time of year: Sephora’s annual VIB sale for Beauty Insiders.

Most loyal Sephora customers know that the store rarely ever offers site-wide coupons or discounts, so when the VIB sale rolls around in the spring, beauty junkies seize the opportunity to stock up on high-end products they’ve been dying to try or already love.

From now until April 23rd, Beauty Insiders, VIB and VIB Rouge members of Sephora‘s loyalty program are able to score amazing discounts on everything offered in-store and online. Beauty Insiders receive 10 percent off (use code YAYINSIDER), while VIB and VIB Rouge members receive 15 percent off (use code YAYVIB or YAYROUGE) — and if you’re not already a loyalty member, you can sign up to get started as a Beauty Insider for free on sephora.com..

Before you get overwhelmed with the thousands of products you can buy with these discount codes, see what the PeopleStyle editors plan to stock up on before things start to sell out.

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: I love to use the Sephora VIB sale to sample expensive skincare that I’d never ordinarily splurge on. The trick? Buying it in already-discounted gift sets, then applying the VIB code to knock down the price even further. I’m psyched to try out these two Sunday Riley products that celebs all seem to be obsessed with, at a price that isn’t going to jeopardize my son’s college fund.

Buy It! Sunday Riley “Power Duo” set, $72.75 (originally $85); sephora.com

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: I was lucky enough to visit the Sephora Beauty tent at Coachella and it was fate because I fell in love … with a bottle of dry shampoo. It lives up to the “invisible” test and it not only gets rid of grease, but it also adds great volume. I love using it before I wand my hair for added texture. It also protects against the drying effects of the sun, which is very important when you’re at a music festival in the desert. So if you’re in Coachella valley this weekend, be sure to check out the Sephora’s tent (they’re the official beauty sponsor!), and see what other products you need to get your hands on this season.

Buy It! Bumble and bumbleBb. Pret-a-Powder Tres Invisible Dry Shampoo with French Pink Clay, $24.65 (originally $29); sephora.com

Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director: I’ve been waiting to stock up on this blush until there’s a sale. I’ve tried a million blushes in the past — liquid, stick, etc. — but this one actually lasts all day and provides a perfect flush. I like the raspberry color for my light-medium skin tone. It gives me that “look alive” feeling that I so crave on a daily basis.

Buy It! Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Luminous Blush in Dahlia, $30.60 (originally $34); sephora.com

Kaitlyn Frey, Fashion and Beauty Assistant: I first took a whiff of this Tom Ford fragrance when I tested out the $100 Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil for a We Tried It story. The addictive blend of white florals, amber and sandalwood instantly transported me to a summer day on the beach every time I wore it. For a while, the brand didn’t sell the eau de parfum version so once winter arrived, I didn’t reach for the body oil anymore and I went through a withdrawal without wearing it. Luckily, Tom Ford finally launched Soleil Blanc as a perfume but since it’s so pricey, I haven’t bought it just yet. Now with Sephora’s VIB discount, this is just the right time for me to add this fragrance to my vanity.

Buy It! Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Eau de Parfum, $207 (originally $230); sephora.com

Lindy Segal, Style Social Media Editor: I'll probably stock up on some of my essentials like Peter Thomas Roth's cloud skincare line and Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara, but I want to throw something new in my basket too. I've been wanting to try these Instagram-famous gold eye masks from Wander Beauty, and they're finally back in stock, and ready to be worn in some selfies on my own feed.

Buy it! Wander Beauty Baggage Claim gold eye masks, $21.25 for 6 (originally $25); Wander Beauty Baggage Claim gold eye masks, $21.25 for 6 (originally $25); sephora.com

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: I usually never, ever splurge on anything that’s not absolutely necessary in my everyday skincare routine when I stop in Sephora. But this year during their VIB sale, I’m treating myself to something luxe and indulgent with this springtime Jo Malone scent. I always get excited to switch out my perfume at the first sign of spring and usually opt for something fresh and flowery, and I thought, what’s more “springtime floral” than a quintessential Cherry Blossom scent?

Buy It! Jo Malone London Sakura Cherry Blossom Cologne, $126 (originally $140); Jo Malone London Sakura Cherry Blossom Cologne, $126 (originally $140); sephora.com

Kami Phillips, E-Commerce Editor: Not only do I love everything Not only do I love everything Rihanna says/does/wears, but her Fenty Beauty line has quickly become one of my favorite beauty brands ever so I’m taking this grand opportunity to stock up on everything I can. First on my list? The Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo in Girl Next Door/Chic Phreak. I love the peachy shimmer mixed with the pink sheen for the ultimate bad gal glow that will keep me shining bright like diamond all summer long.