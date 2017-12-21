Gingerbread cookies, the smell of pine, and Mariah Carey on loop are among some of the many highlights of the holiday season. And on top of all that, of course, there are sales. Lots and lots of sales. But for beauty lovers, this time of year provides much more than just 30 percent off an item or two — because beauty products get wrapped up into amazing sets for very low prices, making it impossible to shop for others without scoring something for yourself. And now, Sephora is making the season even brighter, by putting a handful of those sets and products from Buxom, Smashbox, Milk and more brands you love on sale just in time for last-minute shoppers to rake in the good stuff.

Here, what to shop from the 50 percent off sale, which is running until 12/27.

Smashbox Drawn In. Decked Out. Be Legendary Lipstick & Lip Mattifier Set, $12.50 (orig. $25); sephora.com

Buy It! Buxom Lips off Leash Plumping 15-Piece Mini Collection, $29.50 (orig. $59); sephora.com

Buy It! Becca Light Chaser Highlighter, $17 (orig. $34); sephora.com

Buy It! Milk Glitter Glaze Quad, $24.50 (orig. $49); sephora.com

Buy It! Sephora Collection Dark Rainbow Antibacterial Brush Set, $30 (orig. $62); sephora.com