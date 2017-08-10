What You Need to Know About Sephora's Hot New Brands and 50% Off Flash Sales

Thought Sephora already carried every beauty product you’ll ever need? Think again. The beauty giant is rapidly adding new brands like Colourpop, Kiehl’s and more to their roster — making it your one stop shop for every category at every price point. Here, the brands and products we’re excited to add to our shopping carts, plus everything you need to know about the new 50% off flash sales.

Colourpop

Starting in November, a selection of Colourpop’s products will be available in Sephora stores — which means that you’ll soon be able to try on and buy their legendary $5 lipsticks, which have only been available on Colouropop’s website. And not only is it a major deal for the brand (and your wallet), it’s a huge move for Sephora as well, whose makeup products generally fall at a much higher price point.

We’re (planning on) buying: Colourpop Lippie Stix in Trust Me, $5; colourpop.com

Fenty Beauty

The wait for Rihanna’s much-anticipated beauty line is almost over. Yes, the new brand from the singer, designer and soon-to-be beauty mogul will be heading to Sephora in September. And like her Fenty Puma sales, we anticipate these products won’t be on shelves for long before they’re sold out.

@fentybeauty is coming!!!! Countdown to September. 8. 2017 starts now. #FENTYBEAUTY will be available globally at @Sephora and @harveynichols. Link us at FentyBeauty.com #regram @badgalriri A post shared by Fenty Beauty By Rihanna (@fentybeauty) on Aug 1, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Kiehl’s

Chances are, you already know and love Kiehl’s products — and now you score them on sephora.com. The better news? The brand will be entering Sephora’s San Francisco location in September, followed by New York, Las Vegas, Santa Monica as of November.

We’re Buying: Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate, $46; sephora.com

Tom Ford

You’ve been able to purchase prestige brands like YSL and Dior makeup in Sephora locations for years, but the retailer has just upped the ante with Tom Ford’s luxury cosmetics.

We’re Buying: Tom Ford Ultimate Bronzer, $110; sephora.com

But that’s not the only good news coming out of the beauty retailer. They’re also launching their “Weekly Wow” deals every Thursday, with sales up to 50% off on specific products. This week, get your hands on half-off palettes from Anastasia Beverly Hills, Tarte and Stila — a deal that doesn’t come around very often.

What are you most excited for? Sound off below.