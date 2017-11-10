Every time Sephora launches a new sale beauty junkies everywhere, freak out. The occasion brings on extreme excitement, anxiety and endless opportunity to buy products from luxe brands like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, Tom Ford and Christian Louboutin. And while 20% off the most loved beauty products is a rarity, the retailer has just upped the ante in a major way. Because for what might be the first time ever, the highly-coveted, never-discounted Dyson blow dryer is included in this year’s Insider sale.

Yes, we were shocked too. So much so that we scoured the fine print, which in past years has excluded the dryer from any discount at all. But this year, each Sephora Insider or VIB member is allowed one Dyson-brand product at either 15% or 20% off — which means that yes, you can finally score the $400 dryer for as little as $320. But because the Dyson isn’t the only thing to freak out over, we’ve rounded up a few more rarely-on-sale items for you to add to your cart.

1. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Buy It! Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $399; sephora.com

2. Pat McGrath Mothership Palette

Buy It! Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Sublime Eye Shadow Palette, $125; sephora.com

3. Christian Louboutin Lipstick

Buy It! Christian Louboutin Silky Satin Lip Colour, $90; sephora.com

4. Tom Ford Fragrance

Buy It! Tom Ford Tuscan Leather, $312; sephora.com

5. Fenty Beauty Eye Shadow Palette

Buy It! FentyTh Beauty Galaxy Eye Shadow Palette, $59; sephora.com

In order to reap the benefits, just use the code 20forrouge for Rouge members, 20forvib for VIB members, or insider15 for Insiders at checkout.

