Sephora Is Taking Over Coachella! Shop These Beauty Products (Even If You're Not Desert-Bound)  

Beyoncé may be the most hotly anticipated headliner at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, but the reigning beauty queen of the desert will be this year’s Sephora tent. The retail giant is setting up shop in Indio, California, as the official Coachella beauty partner and bringing along some of its favorite brands to create looks that will basically turn you into Vanessa Hudgens.

Sephora’s air-conditioned, Wi-fi enabled tent is FREE and will be a cool spot for festival-goers to get Instagram-ready makeup and hair looks designed by the top artists at the brand.

Below, we’ve mapped out a few of the services to check out if you’re headed to the desert, and some sweat-proof products you should add to your warm-weather beauty arsenal even if you’re not. (When you inevitably get FOMO scrolling through your Instagram feed, a little retail therapy will definitely help.)

For The Perfect Desert Hair

Courtesy Sephora

Whether you want something simple like textured waves, want to add color with wash out spray or want to go full-out festival unicorn, Sephora has you covered thanks to brands like Hush, Amika, Bumble and Bumble and IGK.

At the tent you’ll have access to pro stylists to create looks like “Holographic Space Buns” with IGK’s glittering FOAMO hair foam. Bumble and Bumble's Tres Invisible dry shampoo and Amika's Un.Done texturizing spray will help you get achieve the perfect messy, effortless waves. Plus, be sure to check out the Hush DIY Color Bar featuring the colorful Prism Sprays for a temporary weekend hair color.

For The Neon Carnival

Courtesy Sephora

After the main show, is the after party. And if you want to party all night long, check out Sephora Collection’s Holographic Palette ($28), Metallic Cream Lip Stain and metallic freckle temp tattoo. Get some inspo with the video below.

For Your Beauty Arsenal Even If You’re Not Going to Coachella

If you’re not hitting up festival season, it’s still worth stocking up on these sweat-and-water resistant beauty products for the warmer months ahead. (Shop them now and then book your next vacation.)

Not only will this mist keep you refreshed, it also has an SPF and gives the perfect Instagram-ready glow. Also Instagram-ready? This colorful star packaging by Milly.

Buy It! Supergoop! x Milly Defense Refresh Setting Mist Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 50, $28

You can never layer on too much SPF. This mineral-based formula leaves you with a satin finish and is perfect for setting makeup and applying UV protection.

But It! Supergoop Invincible Setting Powder SPF 45, $30

Whether the sun is out or not, warterproof concealer is important for all outdoor festivals and activities.

Buy It! Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof 12-Hour Concealer, $28

No creasing. No smudging. This long-lasting shadow has big plans for you.

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow, $30

This magic liquid converter transforms powder formulas and pencils into smudge-proof, long lasting makeup.

Buy It! Make Up For Ever Aqua Seal, $21

This top-selling Sephora Collection liner has over 100,000 likes.

Buy It! Sephora Collection Retractable Waterproof Eyeliner, $12

Not only is this waterproof, but it also adds crazy volume and a great curl to lashes.

Buy It! Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara, $23

You don’t have to go to the festival to get that free-spirit scent. According to the description, this fragrance “combines cannabis and leather accords with addictive notes of patchouli to create an aromatic scent that takes you back to Woodstock in 1969.” You’ll get noticed in a crowd if you have this one.

Buy It! Maison Margiela Replica Music Festival Perfume, $126