Our Editors Tried Sephora’s Best-Selling Products: Here’s What What We Loved
What’s the hype around all of the cult-favorite products at Sephora? We got to the bottom of it — and here’s a hint: they’re as amazing as you think.
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
1 of 13
ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS PALETTE
Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director: I'm not much of a palette girl, because I always just use the three shimmery shell-pink, golden and bronze shades and leave the others to fester. That is definitely true of this palette too, but I've got to say, my three shades are total winners - blendable, highly pigmented, smooth and generally gorgeous. They didn't crease or fade all day. I can't wait to use them until they run out while I ignore the more high-level-of-difficulty pinks and oranges.
Buy It! Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Palette $42; sephora.com
2 of 13
GLAMGLOW MASK
Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: I used this mask one night night when a few annoying hormonal whiteheads popped up on my usually clear skin (a tragedy in my mind!). I wanted a quick-fix solution, stat. In came this clearing mask, which after 15 minutes, sucked out all the gunk and impurities on my face. I followed it with my usual nighttime skincare routine, and woke up without a blemish and with a healthy glow. Needless to say, this mask has become a staple since.
Buy It! GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Treatment, $69; sephora.com
3 of 13
DRUNK ELEPHANT NIGHT SERUM
Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director: Holy cow, I'm in love. I heard about this serum from a few of my friends and decided to try it for myself. It's non-toxic, which is a wonderful attribute, and better yet, it works. I've used it for several weeks and have noticed a more even skin tone and a little extra glow. It goes on easy and my skin seems to drink it up. Plus, it blocks against pollution, which is necessary for me in N.Y.C. No wonder it's a bestseller! I'm stocking up.
Buy It! Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framoos Glycolic Night Serum, $90; sephora.com
4 of 13
SEPHORA FACE MASK
Kami Phillips, E-Commerce Editor: I loved this face mask! It revitalized my skin and helped to keep it hydrated even hours after I had taken it off. It was really easy to apply and not messy like some other masks can be. I would definitely buy these again and use them before an event or special occasion to get that extra glow.
Buy It! Sephora Collection Green Tea Mask, $6; sephora.com
5 of 13
BECCA PRESSED HIGHLIGHTER
Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: I'm a bit of a strobing fanatic, and I can hands-down say out of all the highlighters I've tried, the Becca Shimmering Skin Perfectors impress me the most. With one gentle swipe, you get the most intense, creamy glow (never glittery) that will bring out your inner J.Lo. If such an in-your-face highlight isn't your thing, I also love using these as eye shadow all over the lid for a simple shimmer in an instant. They're pricey, but worth the money - my original one I purchased two years ago is still going strong!
Buy It! Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Champagne Pop, $38; sephora.com
6 of 13
BENEFIT COSMETICS BRONZER
Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: When bronzers say they flatter every skin tone, I never really believe they'll leave those with fair skin (like me) sun-kissed and glowing. (I've had one too many bad experiences looking like a shimmery pumpkin.) But this Benefit Cosmetics bronzer actually left my skin even and tanned. Now I understand why it's a best-seller!
Buy It! Benefit Cosmetics Hoola matte bronzer, $29; sephora.com
7 of 13
SUNDAY RILEY GOOD GENES
Emily Kirkpatrick, Associate Style News Editor: I. Love. Sunday. Riley. It took me a very long time to overcome the price tag of these products and admit that to myself, but there's just no denying that this stuff works. Just one pump of Good Genes will give you an instant all-over dewy glow and although it doesn't come cheap, when parsed out judiciously, one bottle can last you an entire year.
Buy It! Sunday Riley Good Genes, $105; sephora.com
8 of 13
FRESH LOTUS FACE LOTION
Kami Phillips, E-Commerce Editor: I have really dry skin and after just one use I could already see a difference. My skin was visibly smoother, hydrated and incredibly soft. And not only does this lotion smell amazing, but it made my skin feel just as great. I would definitely recommend this!
Buy It! Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Face Cream, $45; sephora.com
9 of 13
TARTE FOUNDATION
Jillian Ruffo, Associate Beauty Editor: I had heard rave reviews about this foundation, and now I know why. The creamy, water-based formula melts right into skin and leaves a dewy glow that gives the illusion of a bare face -- all while evening skintone and covering imperfections perfectly.
Buy It! Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Water Foundation, $39; sephora.com
10 of 13
HUDA BEAUTY LIQUID LIPSTICK
Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director: I was excited to try this product after seeing it being used all over Instagram and YouTube. And now I can see why all the bloggers and influencers are obsessed with it -- this is like the better, more usable version of the Kylie Lip Kit. It goes on smooth, stays for a really long time (mine lasted through a dinner and drinks!), and doesn't dry out your lips. My new fave is Trendsetter, a rosy pink that flatters my olive skin -- though I saw my friend eyeing it and I know it will look amazing on her pale skin too. Now I just need to buy all the colors. Because that's a totally rational decision.
Buy It! Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick, $20; sephora.com
11 of 13
SEPHORA CREAM LIP STAIN
Emily Kirkpatrick, Associate Style News Editor: I've tested out my fair share of matte lipsticks in my life and most either leave my lips totally dried out and flaky, or completely come off after my first sip of coffee. This Sephora brand stain, however, much to my surprise not only dries perfectly smooth, but also lasts through pretty much everything (seriously, I ate a banana, drank 40oz of water, and went in a sauna before it even started to budge). And if you weren't sold already, it also comes in every color under the sun and will only set you back $14.
Buy It! Sephora Cream Lip Stain, $14; sephora.com
12 of 13
MAKE UP FOR EVER PRIMER
Jillian Ruffo, Associate Beauty Editor: I never truly believed in the concept of primer under my foundation, but things have changed since trying this formula. After applying an even layer, my makeup went on smooth and stayed on longer than usual. And there's one for nearly every concern -- so whether you want a matte, natural or dewy finish, you're covered.
Buy It! Make Up For Ever Step 1 Skin Equalizing Primer $37; sephora.com
13 of 13
SEPHORA COLLECTION CLEANSING WIPES
Lindy Segal, Style Social Editor: I'm a big face-wipe fan (blame sheer laziness), and that trait sometimes takes a toll on my dry, sometimes-flaky skin. So this two-sided version is kind of life-changing — one side smooths and cleanses, much like your normal wipe, and the other exfoliating side has little raised bumps that gently scrub off dead skin cells. I've been breaking out a bit lately, so I went with the anti-blemish green tea version, but each variety is specifically infused for a different skin benefit. I'm sold!
Buy It! Sephora Collection cleansing & exfoliating wipes (25 count), $7.50; sephora.com
