TARTE FOUNDATION

Jillian Ruffo, Associate Beauty Editor: I had heard rave reviews about this foundation, and now I know why. The creamy, water-based formula melts right into skin and leaves a dewy glow that gives the illusion of a bare face -- all while evening skintone and covering imperfections perfectly.

Buy It! Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Water Foundation, $39; sephora.com