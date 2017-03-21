Style

Shop the 10 Best-Selling Fragrances at Sephora Right Now (How Many Do You Already Own?)

Celebrate National Fragrance Day the right way — by shopping for a new scent. Not sure what you’re looking for? Try one of these 10 spritzes they can’t keep on shelves

By

Posted on

More

1 of 10

 

Tom Ford Neroli Portofino

If one glance at this bottle didn’t have you imagining a day by the ocean, just give this citrus and lavender mix a spritz and you'll be there.

Buy It! Tom Ford Neroli Portofino, $145 for 1 oz., sephora.com

2 of 10

 

Maison Margiela Replica Beachwalk

Summer is just a few months away — but you can get a  jump-start on the season with this sunny coconut and cedarwood scent.

Buy It! Maison Margiela ‘Replica’ Beach Walk, $126 for 3.4 oz., sephora.com

3 of 10

 

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre

Few things are chicer than a bottle of Chanel fragrance on your vanity — and this one's fresh, fruity scentt has that same je ne sais quoi.

Buy it! Chanel Chance Eau Tendre, $78 for 1.7 oz., sephora.com

4 of 10

 

YSL Black Opium Shock

With hints of espresso, vanilla and gardenia, this sultry scent is perfect for any night out. 

Buy It! YSL Black Opium Shock, $90 for 1.6 oz., sephora.com

5 of 10

 

Nest Fragrances Black Tulip

Nothing screams sexy quite like notes of black amber and pink peppercorn — which is why this alluring mix is best spritzed after the sun goes down.

Buy It! Nest Black Tulip, $72; sephora.com

6 of 10

 

Elizabeth and James Nirvana Bourbon

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen already inspire many of our sartorial choices — which is why their latest warm, woody scent is a must-have in every fashion girl’s arsenal.

Buy It! Elizabeth and James Nirvana Bourbon, $85 for 1.7 oz., sephora.com

7 of 10

 

Atelier Cologne Clementine California

Can’t get to California? This (unisex!) blend of vetiver, clementine and sandalwood is a lot more affordable than a plane ticket and equally transporting.

Buy It! Atelier Cologne Clémentine California Cologne, $130 for 3.3 oz., sephora.com

8 of 10

 

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Bloom

Notes of fresh flowers, patchouli and musk pair together to create the perfect floral scent for spring.

Buy It! Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Bloom, $95 for 1.7 oz., sephora.com

9 of 10

 

Commodity Bergamot

With their simple, to-the-point names, Commodity makes fragrance shopping easy. And thanks to this citrus scent’s notes of — you guessed it — bergamot, it’s just as cool as it is refreshing.

Buy It! Commodity Bergamot, $135; sephora.com

10 of 10

 

Clean Reserve Citron Fig

Beat any case of the morning blahs with this energizing blend of notes of lemon oil and mandarin.

Buy It! Clean Reserve Citron Fig, $95, sephora.com

See Also

More

More