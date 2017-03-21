Style
Shop the 10 Best-Selling Fragrances at Sephora Right Now (How Many Do You Already Own?)
Celebrate National Fragrance Day the right way — by shopping for a new scent. Not sure what you’re looking for? Try one of these 10 spritzes they can’t keep on shelves
Posted on
More
1 of 10
Tom Ford Neroli Portofino
If one glance at this bottle didn’t have you imagining a day by the ocean, just give this citrus and lavender mix a spritz and you'll be there.
Buy It! Tom Ford Neroli Portofino, $145 for 1 oz., sephora.com
2 of 10
Maison Margiela Replica Beachwalk
Summer is just a few months away — but you can get a jump-start on the season with this sunny coconut and cedarwood scent.
Buy It! Maison Margiela ‘Replica’ Beach Walk, $126 for 3.4 oz., sephora.com
3 of 10
Chanel Chance Eau Tendre
Few things are chicer than a bottle of Chanel fragrance on your vanity — and this one's fresh, fruity scentt has that same je ne sais quoi.
Buy it! Chanel Chance Eau Tendre, $78 for 1.7 oz., sephora.com
4 of 10
YSL Black Opium Shock
With hints of espresso, vanilla and gardenia, this sultry scent is perfect for any night out.
Buy It! YSL Black Opium Shock, $90 for 1.6 oz., sephora.com
5 of 10
Nest Fragrances Black Tulip
Nothing screams sexy quite like notes of black amber and pink peppercorn — which is why this alluring mix is best spritzed after the sun goes down.
Buy It! Nest Black Tulip, $72; sephora.com
6 of 10
Elizabeth and James Nirvana Bourbon
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen already inspire many of our sartorial choices — which is why their latest warm, woody scent is a must-have in every fashion girl’s arsenal.
Buy It! Elizabeth and James Nirvana Bourbon, $85 for 1.7 oz., sephora.com
7 of 10
Atelier Cologne Clementine California
Can’t get to California? This (unisex!) blend of vetiver, clementine and sandalwood is a lot more affordable than a plane ticket and equally transporting.
Buy It! Atelier Cologne Clémentine California Cologne, $130 for 3.3 oz., sephora.com
8 of 10
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Bloom
Notes of fresh flowers, patchouli and musk pair together to create the perfect floral scent for spring.
Buy It! Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Bloom, $95 for 1.7 oz., sephora.com
9 of 10
Commodity Bergamot
With their simple, to-the-point names, Commodity makes fragrance shopping easy. And thanks to this citrus scent’s notes of — you guessed it — bergamot, it’s just as cool as it is refreshing.
Buy It! Commodity Bergamot, $135; sephora.com
10 of 10
Clean Reserve Citron Fig
Beat any case of the morning blahs with this energizing blend of notes of lemon oil and mandarin.
Buy It! Clean Reserve Citron Fig, $95, sephora.com
See Also
More
More
Go Behind the Scenes with Julianne Hough for Her DWTS Beauty and Style Secrets
The Stories Behind the Most Eye-Catching Fragrance Bottles of All Time
Justin Bieber's Latest Under-Pec Tattoo Rivals Rihanna and Lena Dunham's (but Who Did it Best?)
Meghan Markle Opens Up About Being Comfortable in Her Skin: 'My Pet Peeve Is When My Freckles are Airbrushed'
Jennifer Lopez Pairs Plunging Neckline With Sky-High Leg Slit at World of Dance Event