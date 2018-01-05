Selma Blair is showing her support for the Time’s Up movement by wearing black … underwear.

The actress attended W Magazine’s pre-Golden Globes party Thursday night in L.A. and took to Instagram to share her own political fashion statement against harassment by flashing her black cat-emblazoned boy shorts in a boomerang video.

“😻 and now, for something completely different…,” Blair captioned the below clip.

Blair, however, did not wear an all-black dress to the event, but selected a navy one-shoulder Christian Siriano design with a choker neckline, black paneling at the waist and ankle-grazing hemline.

Donato Sardella/Getty

The actress’s feline intimates (score a similar pair at Amazon) clearly align with the Time’s Up movement’s message of female empowerment and its stance against sexual harassment. The cat has often been used as a symbol against the patriarchy over the past year, most memorably seen through the pussy hats thousands wore at the Women’s March last January.

Time’s Up, started by Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Shonda Rhimes and more A-listers, has called for a red carpet wardrobe blackout at this year’s Golden Globes to show Hollywood’s no-tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment in the industry and beyond. The cause has already raised over $13 million for a legal defense fund, thanks to large donations by some of the biggest celebrities.

“There’s a misconception that this is a silent protest,” Eva Longoria told the New York Times when asked about her involvement in Time’s Up and the call to wear black at the Golden Globes. “Instead of asking us who we’re wearing, they’ll ask us why we’re wearing black. We’re using that platform and using our voices to say we can change this ideology, and shatter the sexism that teaches men that women are less.”

Some Golden Globes attendees, however, aren’t totally on board with the methodology behind the dark dress code.

“There’s some backlash to the wear-black mandate. Some feel women should celebrate their newfound power, strong voices and the future by wearing a wide variety of brighter shades,” a source told PEOPLE. “Instead of distracting from the real issue with a mandate to wear one particular color. There will be big important speeches, no doubt, and they will make a much better statement.”