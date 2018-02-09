Selena Gomez Pays Homage to Her Namesake Selena Quintanilla with Her T-Shirt

Selena wore Selena!

Selena Gomez paid tribute to Selena Quintanilla with her latest look when she was spotted out in L.A. wearing a vintage Selena t-shirt with a light wash denim jacket and black leggings. The 25-year-old star, who is of Mexican heritage herself, was named after the late Queen of Tejano music, and she’s revealed how important Quintanilla’s legacy is to her.

“My dad and mom were huge fans,” Gomez said in a 2016 interview, who was just two when Quintanilla died. “My name was going to be Priscilla, but my cousin actually took the name when she was born six months before me. They actually loved [Selena’s] music, so they just named me after her.” ”

“I grew up and I went to her grave, I got to go to her house. It was really crazy. And then when I started working, I remember I got to meet her family and I just got super emotional ’cause it’s so crazy to see how far everything… I don’t know, like where she’d be right now. It’s nuts.”

Gomez recently opened up about becoming increasingly proud of her Mexican heritage as she’s gotten older.

“I look at myself in the mirror every day and think, ‘Man, I wish I knew more Spanish,’” she said. “Most of the time, though, I try to separate my career from my culture because I don’t want people to judge me based on my looks when they have no idea who I am. And now more than ever, I’m proud of it. But I still need to learn Spanish [laughs].”

In the star’s interview for her cover story with Harper’s Bazaar, Gomez also honestly addressed her ongoing battle with depression and anxiety, which she completed treatment for at the beginning of this month.

“I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome,” she told the magazine. “There won’t be a day when I’m like, ‘Here I am in a pretty dress — I won!’ I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m okay with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else.”

Gomez rekindled her relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber towards the end of 2017, and the star’s been standing beside her following her two week stint in rehab to focus on her mental health.

“The second she doesn’t feel well, she seeks help,” a source told PEOPLE. “They have both hugely matured. Justin is very supportive of Selena feeling her best.”