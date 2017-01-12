Selena Gomez Poses in Just a Towel and Thong to Tease New Photoshoot

Selena Gomez may have only just made her official return to Instagram and the red carpet, but her 2017 is already picking up steam and, unbelievably, seems poised to be her biggest year yet. After once again being named the most-followed and most-liked celeb on Instagram, scoring a major campaign with the reinvigorated heritage brand Coach, and teasing that new music is forthcoming, on Wednesday, she blew everyone’s minds yet again when photos of her and a certain supermodel’s former flame, The Weeknd, were spotted making out. And as if that didn’t cause enough of a mini scandal across the internet, late last night photographer Mert Alas posted a shot of the pop star showing off her backside in little more than a thong.

In an Instagram picture posted on Wednesday night by one half of Kim Kardashian‘s favorite photographic duo, Alas can be seen in the reflection of the mirror behind Selena who is shooting a sultry gaze at the camera with her freshly cut and tousled lob covering one eye. The singer appears to have just stood up from her makeup chair, framed by a lighted vanity and wearing only a big pair of gold hoop earrings, some cat-eye makeup, and a half-open white towel that leaves her nude colored thong and backside fully exposed.

The photographer captioned the candid behind-the-scenes shot, “Beauty and the Beast,” underscoring the juxtaposition between his swarthy presence in the background and Serena’s delicate posing in the fore. Fans in the comment section, however, were quick to point out the hypocrisy of the image given that back in November she said during her acceptance speech at the American Music Awards, “I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here,” placing a hand over her chest. Although now it seems necessary to point out, one does not necessarily preclude the other. Besides, Alas is just confirming what we all already knew anyway — Selena is an IRL Disney princess.

What do you think of Selena’s latest photo? Are you shipping for her and The Weeknd? Sound off below!