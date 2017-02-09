Selena Gomez Scores Street Style Streak With 3 Different Outfits in One Day

Selena Gomez is the champion of outfit marathons, having previously succeeded in a ten-look streak.
And on Wednesday, the actress and singer, 24, took on another wardrobe challenge by stylishly wearing three outfits in one day. While promoting her upcoming drama 13 Reasons Why, Gomez successfully switched up her look for various events and junkets.
To kick it all off, the style star headed to a Netflix panel dressed in Coach’s red Varsity jacket, the brand’s 1941 Bib Tiered Dress and Givenchy’s Matilda heels for an overall casual, chic ensemble. Selenators can nab the exact Coach look online for a retail price of $1,790.
Then came her stunning black and white tie-up front dress from Proenza Schouler’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection. Gomez upped the ante with the edgy second look that featured three knots — one across her collar bone, another across her bust and the last on her mid-section.
What 13 reasons why has represented was an authentic story of what every kid deals with in every day life. The pressure, the unrealistic expectations of what they believe they should be. Whether you have read this book or not, it's a story of what every kid does and will continue to go through – unless we keep talking about it. People are hurting and deserve to be heard. Tired of others portraying a false idea of what every day life is. I hope @13reasonswhy can enlighten people to what words mean when you say them.
And lastly, the girlfriend of the Weeknd was spotted leaving her hotel in SoHo for a 13 Reasons Why cast dinner. Gomez opted for cheetah heels and a knitted long-sleeve Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2017 dress that appeared to be layered over a red collared shirt.