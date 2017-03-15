Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are Now Sharing Sweatshirts

There are a handful of typical stages to your standard not-so-secret celebrity courtship. While the penultimate stage is of course making things Instagram official with a sappy selfie, quickly followed by a red carpet appearance as a couple, the opening strains of a new high-profile relationship are slightly more subtle. There’s the rumors and blurry paparazzi photos, of course, then the subtweets and Instagram comments begin, followed by the stage Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye) appear to have just found themselves at, the borrowing of your S.O.’s beloved articles of clothing.

It seems Selena managed to sneak one of the “I Feel It Coming” singer‘s tops out of his wardrobe without his knowledge. Specifically, a bright red hooded sweatshirt from streetwear brand Supreme made in collaboration with Champion and featuring the company’s oversize logo on the left-hand side. The pop star posted a picture of herself wearing the item of clothing in question on Sunday while working with friends in the recording studio.

Eagle-eyed Selenators were the first to notice the clothing swap, gushing over the couple on social media.

😍❤️ #selenagomez #theweeknd #abelena #abeltesfaye A post shared by Selena Gomez News (@stunningselenamg) on Mar 11, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

And as one fan account pointed out, Abel let his new girlfriend know that she wasn’t about to pull a fast one on him and that her borrowed top had not gone unnoticed. The singer commented on Selena’s shot writing simply, “sweater” with an emoji rolling its eyes, i.e. the universal symbol for nice try, but I caught you. And given this is still very early days in their relationship, we’re sure many more items of clothing are bound to mysteriously go missing from The Weeknd’s wardrobe in the months ahead. In fact, it might be time for the Starboy to start keeping his more sentimental pieces of athleisure under lock and key.

