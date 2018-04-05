Selena Gomez and her best girlfriends take girls’ nights in so seriously, they even get matching pajamas for the occasion.

While the “Wolves” singer, 25, cools off from her on-again-off-again relationship with Justin Bieber, 24, Gomez is keeping herself busy with her close friends. The star, who late last month headed to the March for Our Lives event in Los Angeles after returning from a trip to Sydney, Australia, took some time for a slumber party with her crew.

And for the fun girls’ night, it looks like Gomez and her three friends — Rebekah Walters, Theresa Mingus and Paige Reed — made a Target run so they could wear identical PJs for the evening.

“It’s a pajama jam,” Walters captioned a photo of the foursome modeling the comfy clothes while laying across a bed (and headboard!).

The best part about the adorable PJs Gomez and her friends bought? Like most other Target finds, they’re super-affordable. We tracked down the style, which you can get in the same peachy hue the star wore as well as four other neutral hues for just 20 bucks.

Buy It! Gilligan & O’Malley Women’s Pajama Set Total Comfort in Pom Pom Pink, $19.99; target.com

Gomez appears to be in positive spirits amid her breakup from Bieber, who is reportedly hoping to eventually get back together with the star.

“He loves her. He wants her back,” a Bieber source told PEOPLE.

“They weren’t getting along and decided to take a break,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “It doesn’t seem like a big deal and they will probably be fine soon again.