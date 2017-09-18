Selena Gomez Says She and the Weeknd Basically 'Share Closets' These Days

These days, comfort is key for Selena Gomez – and achieving that is easy, because she’s got an unlimited source of cozy staples: Her boyfriend’s wardrobe.

“I mean, at this point, my boyfriend and I share closets, and [we’re] just kind of throwing different ideas around,” Gomez told Vogue. And it turns out, they share endorsement deals, too – Gomez just announced her partnership with Puma, while her boyfriend The Weeknd has been working with the brand since August.

So how does sharing a closet with one’s beefy beau work? “Sometimes I’ll throw on his Puma stuff and just go out with my shoes,” Gomez explains. “I’ll just wear that as a little cute date-night dress or something to the movies.”

“You want to feel confident in it,” she said of crafting a look. “When you start stressing about it and feel you have to create this image… you shouldn’t feel that way.”

The pair have been caught clothing swapping before, so it’s no surprise they’ve become style collaborators. In fact, her favorite item to pilfer from the Weeknd’s wardrobe? “Hoodies. Staple hoodies.”

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

Gomez’s partnership with Puma will kick off with the brand’s new Phenom sneaker launch, and then carry on through a series of projects – some of which she’ll help helm.

“When it comes to this whole world of fashion – that’s what I’m going to call it – I think it’s become this collaborative thing where streetwear and fashion blend into one,” Gomez told Vogue. “It’s a really beautiful thing because I see girls now feeling sexy in not even necessarily workout clothes, but clothes you could go work out in, then put on a cute pair of shoes and go out after.”

Officially a part of the fam @puma #pumapartner A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

The 25-year-old fashionista (who’s already testing out her design chops as the brand ambassador for Coach) added, “That’s what’s so crazy about now. Even just throwing something over a workout pant or just sweats, you kind of feel like you can do whatever you want.”

So what are the style star’s secrets to add a signature element to the athleisure look? For one, she attaches “little chains” to her socks to give “a little sparkle.”

“Little anklets, actually. Me and my assistant got a bunch from Japan when I was on tour,” she said. “I went through this whole phase where I would just wear the anklet around and shower in it. It’s effortless. I lose things—for me, it’s got to be on me, you know what I mean?”

And because it’s all in the accessories, it’s a good thing that Gomez had a chic new bag to throw over her shoulder. She recently revealed that the Weekend got her “a beautiful Chanel bag.”

“[I love it],” said Gomez. “It wasn’t because it was a Chanel bag, it’s because of where it came from and what it meant. So I wear it so proudly, and I feel cute when I have it on. I feel like, ‘I love this!’ it makes me so happy…And that to me is an experience.”