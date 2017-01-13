Selena Gomez Has a ‘Secret Project’ in the Works — and She Has a Shorter Lob Haircut for It

New year, new hair and new projects!

Selena Gomez seems to have something in the works, as seen on her glam team’s Instagram posts on Thursday. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo, nail guru Tom Bachik and stylist Christian Classen all captioned the same smoldering selfie of Selena with the hashtag #SecretProject.

In addition, the singer’s hair stylist, Marissa Marino, shared the photo and Selenators noticed that her famous client was rocking a shorter lob haircut with enviable beach waves.

Her fresh cut was revealed hours after she posed for photographer Mert Alas in only a half-open white towel that left her nude colored thong and backside fully exposed.

Gomez, 24, first debuted her long bob in December when she was spotted back in the recording studio.

The Pantene ambassador, who was recently spotted out with The Weeknd, can always count on Marino to give her the trendiest hair looks around. “Marissa [Marino], my hair stylist, is awesome. I’ve known Marissa for five years — she has taught me all the little tiny tricks that are a little obvious and also things that are helpful,” Gomez told PEOPLE in July.

Could the secret project be related to her major campaign with Coach or even a new advert for her gig with Louis Vuitton? Sound off in the comments below!