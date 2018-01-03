Selena Gomez is celebrating her one-year anniversary as the face of Coach by releasing a new campaign for the brand.

She teamed up with the same photographer of her first campaign, Steven Meisel, for the Spring 2018 ads — her second for the label — which highlights Coach’s handbag line and celebrates New York City. “[Coach] creative director Stuart Vevers makes New York feel like a town, a real community,” Gomez says in the press release. “It just feels like this is where the brand really lives.”

In the PEOPLE exclusive behind-the-scenes photos, you can see Gomez amongst a backdrop of New York City.

“The Coach girl is real—she’s riding the subway or, this season, hanging out in her cool NYC apartment,” Vevers said in the press release. “Steven Meisel’s photography brings a layer of magic to those seemingly everyday situations. Whilst Selena has a warmth that’s special—there is also an authenticity and realness to her that brings the campaign to life.”

If you can’t wait to get your hands on the handbags she models in the campaign, the new Parker design launches in February, while Coach’s bags with rose closures will be released later in the season.

Ever since Gomez’s partnership was announced in December 2016, she has done much more than just lend her face to campaigns. She consistently wears Coach on the red carpet, has attended the brand’s fashion shows and even designed her very own Coach x Selena Gomez handbag collection.

One reason she’s been so involved with the company may be because of her deep-rooted bond with brand. “Coach was actually one of my first designer purchases,” Gomez told PeopleStyle. “Where I’m from in Texas, Coach was the must-have brand. I remember saving up with my cousin, Priscilla, to get matching wallets.”