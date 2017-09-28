Selena Gomez is looking better than ever after the actress and singer revealed to fans she underwent a kidney transplant earlier this year.

The 13 Reasons Why executive producer was spotted out Wednesday night in N.Y.C. looking chic, happy and healthy while grabbing a sushi dinner with friends and attending a Broadway show.

Gomez kept her look classy and conservative wearing a $200 polka-dot, bordeaux, long-sleeve Rouje midi dress (shop it here!) and blush heeled sandals with very natural makeup and soft waves.

The 25-year-old star has been keeping busy in N.Y.C. shooting an upcoming untitled Woody Allen film with Jude Law, Diego Luna, Liev Schreiber and Elle Fanning. Most recently, Gomez was caught passionately making out with her co-star Timothée Chalamet in the rain for a steamy scene shot in Central Park.

The star, who’s been dating fellow singer The Weeknd, was also named the newest face of Coach at the end of last year, starred in her debut campaign for the brand in June, designed her own pieces (including the Selena Grace bag) and just teamed up with Puma to be a face of the brand.

News about Gomez returning to acting to star in Allen’s new film came just hours after the star shared the news of her kidney transplant due to complications stemming from her lupus diagnosis.

Gomez’s close friend and fellow actress Francia Raisa bravely donated one of her kidneys to help her friend.

“I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process,” Raisa captioned a photo of the longtime friends in the hospital hours after Gomez shared the news. “This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story.”

Gomez, who quietly stepped away from the spotlight last summer to deal with anxiety and depression related to her condition, normally keeps her health private from the world until opening up about her transplant.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” said Gomez. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

Gomez told Billboard in December 2016 that she decided to go public with her diagnosis because she wanted to be an advocate for the disease.

“I waited for the right time to talk about it because I am in a great place, and I’m very healthy,” she said. “I’m not trying to be loud about it: It was time to use my platform to help.”

