Selena Gomez's Latest Ads Are Fit and Fierce: 'I Might Not Be Perfect, but I'm Always Me'

Selena Gomez may have just starred in her second collection for Puma back in January — as a ballerina for the brand’s En Pointe collection, which is a collaboration with the dancers of New York City Ballet — but the actress and singer, 25, is already back with another sporty campaign shoot for the brand.

To complement the ballerina-inspired “En Pointe” collection, Puma recruited the star to model the new Ignite Flash training shoe launching March 15. Gomez posed on a rooftop wearing Puma leggings, a crop top and sports bra, along with the sleek new sneakers.

“I feel confident. I feel empowered. I feel in control. I am brave,” the actress said in a previous statement about working with Puma.

She added, “Yes, I might not be perfect, but I’m always ME. No masks, no filters, just Selena Gomez.”

“[Selena’s] flexible style takes her from the gym to the red carpet and to all corners of the globe. Her fearlessness is reflected onto the collection with bold, statement pieces that command attention,” Puma said in a statement.

Gomez isn’t the only star with a new major fashion campaign. Less than a week after her surprise City Hall wedding, model Emily Ratajkowski is debuting her latest Spring 2018 campaign with DKNY.

In a spring campaign video and shoot, Ratajkowski dances and lip syncs through the streets of New York City to the beat of “Funkytown” by Lipps Inc while sporting the athleisure-inspired collection.

The model’s previously starred in lingerie campaigns for the brand.

While we’ve been waiting for Big Little Lies‘ highly anticipated return for season two, actress Laura Dern has had another project up her sleeve. The star, 51, landed a fragrance campaign alongside Tavi Gevinson and Sasheer Zamat in honor of Kate Spade New York’s new fragrance (which launches today!), called In Full Bloom.

The digital and social media-exclusive ads meaningfully feature a diverse group of women to showcase women at different ages and points in their lives when they’re “in full bloom.”

“We focus on a psychographic instead of a demographic,” said Brian Vander Meyden, vice president of global marketing and prestige sales at The Premiere Group, the distributor of the brand’s fragrances, told WWD. “To have women of three different ages speak to what in full bloom means to them makes [the fragrance] unique.”

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt landed a gig with Ramy Brook, and is starring in the fashion brand’s spring/summer 2018 campaign, shot by Sebastian Faena.

When it came to getting the perfect shot, Hunt went all in. The model, 28, posed in a red sundress as someone off camera tossed buckets full of water in her face, which she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at in an Instagram video which she captioned, “Shoutout to all the models that have been here.”

Gigi Hadid joined forces with Vogue Eyewear again this year, after designing and launching her first capsule collection of sunglasses inspired by her own personal style last summer.

This time around the collection, which is available for purchase at Sunglass Hut, features plenty of Matrix-like tiny sunglass styles and round rocker chic frames just like the ones we’ve been seeing the supermodel sporting lately.

And Frye is celebrating its 115th year of footwear by launching its Hometown Pride campaign with rock-country duo Brothers Osbourne, the first fashion collaboration for the brothers. The campaign highlights local talent and Frye’s deep music roots through a celebration of Nashville’s flourishing scene, which perfectly reflects the personality of this Nashville-based band.

In a release, the brothers said, “Frye is a company deeply rooted in our country’s history. Not to mention the undeniable style and quality.”