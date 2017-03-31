Selena Gomez Steals the Style Spotlight in Shimmery Strapless Oscar de la Renta Mini Dress

Selena Gomez was the style star of the 13 Reasons Why premiere at Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The actress and singer wowed in a gilded strapless mini dress from Oscar de la Renta’s Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection. Gomez’s stylist, Kate Young, even gave Selenators and fashion followers a closer look at the gorgeous fabric.

And for more dramatic effect, she accessorized her look with Rebecca de Ravenel’s Chikita Babe Bonbon earrings that were in an ombre gradient.

To focus all the attention on her metallic ensemble, Gomez, 24, slicked back her tresses into a sleek updo, courtesy of Nine Zero One’s Marissa Marino. For a pop of color, the 13 Reasons Why executive producer opted for cobalt blue nail polish.

@selenagomez @13reasonswhy @netflix @kateyoung @tombachik @_marissamarino @hungvanngo A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

@selenagomez @13reasonswhy @netflix @kateyoung @tombachik @_marissamarino @hungvanngo A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

@oscardelarenta A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Noticeably absent from the premiere was Gomez’s boyfriend, The Weeknd, whom she’s been traveling around the world with as of late.

On Tuesday, the couple was spotted exploring Buenos Aires, Argentina, taking a romantic stroll through the neighborhood of Palermo. The duo visited a few bars and a jazz club ahead of Tesfaye’s concert, scheduled for April 1 in the capital city.

Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, adapted author Jay Asher’s YA novel Thirteen Reasons Why for a Netflix series to tell the story of a young woman who commits suicide, but leaves behind 13 cassette tapes for all the people who contributed to her death.

Gomez recently teased the first listen of her cover of “Only You” from the soundtrack on Twitter.

2 days til @13ReasonsWhy… Here's a 1st listen to my cover of "Only You” from the soundtrack, inspired by Hannah and Clay's story. Out 3/30! pic.twitter.com/aSrAFhpFoY — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 29, 2017

13 Reasons Why premieres on March 31.