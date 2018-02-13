Selena Gomez used the New York Fashion Week stage to debut a brand new hair look.

The “Wolves” singer made her first public appearance since completing treatment for anxiety and depression at Coach’s Fall 2018 Runway Show in N.Y.C. where she debuted brand new bangs and a longer length.

Gomez experimented with blonde color for a few months towards the end of last year, but has since gone back to her natural brunette hue. At the Coach show (she’s an ambassador for the brand), the actress and singer sported a set of long, wispy, Brigitte Bardot-inspired bangs and what looks like some extensions to lengthen her ends. She teamed her new hair with a floral handkerchief hem dress, leather jacket and lace-up boots from the label.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Although Gomez has been spotted out in L.A. since news broke that she’d be seeking treatment for her ongoing battle with anxiety and depression, this is the 25-year-old’s first time attending an event.

According to a PEOPLE source, Gomez is feeling “empowered” after her two-week stint at a N.Y.C. treatment center where she stayed on-site to focus on her mental health by undergoing therapy, eating healthy meals and taking pilates and meditation classes.

“She felt like she needed to get away and focus on herself with no distractions,” the source close to Gomez said. “She came back feeling very empowered. She wants to go again later this year. She feels and looks great. She’s still working on new music and is excited about it.”

The star reconnected with on-again-off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber in November (despite her mother’s disapproval) and according to a source, he’s been completely supportive of Gomez taking time to put her mental health first.

“Justin and Selena are doing great,” a Bieber source told PEOPLE. “Their relationship is very special. They have both changed, their lives are so different and it really seems things could work out great this time. Justin realized that he needed to change, reached out for help and is doing very well.”