Balancing Act! Selena Gomez Rocks a Pair of Mismatched Heels to InStyle Awards

Walking comfortably comes second to fashion for Selena Gomez.

At first glance, the actress and singer appeared to keep things simple for Monday night’s InStyle Awards — a simple black Jaquemus dress with spaghetti straps and a short hemline that showed off her legs. Her hair was slicked back into a low bun, and she accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Then, you glance towards and floor and spot them: a pair of mismatched beige heels.

Not only are Gomez’s shoes different, but one’s heel seemed to have her balancing on a yellow ball.

The night also served as a reunion for former Disney Channel stars. Gomez and Demi Lovato, who sported a lilac gown with a killer slit, hugged and posed for photos together on the red carpet.

Gomez attended the show to present an award to pal and collaborator Hung Vanngo for Makeup Artist of the Year.

“Hung came in and he just radiated passion. And I think that sometimes it can be a little hard to remember why you do what you do and to be passionate about it,” Gomez said during a speech.

“He doesn’t pay attention just to the details of what he’s doing to somebody, but he cares about how they feel and how they wear it and [he] works so hard at being on time, caring what other people feel, what other people are doing, and if everybody on the same team, and I just think that’s really really special.”

“He is extremely vibrant, he’s funny, he’s hilarious, and he cares a lot about me and a lot of people in this room, so I am beyond honored to give you this award Hung,” she continued. “You deserve it, you have worked so hard and you are absolutely Makeup Artist of the Year.”