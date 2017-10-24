People

Style

Balancing Act! Selena Gomez Rocks a Pair of Mismatched Heels to InStyle Awards

By

Posted on

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Walking comfortably comes second to fashion for Selena Gomez.

At first glance, the actress and singer appeared to keep things simple for Monday night’s InStyle Awards — a simple black Jaquemus dress with spaghetti straps and a short hemline that showed off her legs. Her hair was slicked back into a low bun, and she accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Then, you glance towards and floor and spot them: a pair of mismatched beige heels.

Not only are Gomez’s shoes different, but one’s heel seemed to have her balancing on a yellow ball.

The night also served as a reunion for former Disney Channel stars. Gomez and Demi Lovato, who sported a lilac gown with a killer slit, hugged and posed for photos together on the red carpet.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gomez attended the show to present an award to pal and collaborator Hung Vanngo for Makeup Artist of the Year.

“Hung came in and he just radiated passion. And I think that sometimes it can be a little hard to remember why you do what you do and to be passionate about it,” Gomez said during a speech.

“He doesn’t pay attention just to the details of what he’s doing to somebody, but he cares about how they feel and how they wear it and [he] works so hard at being on time, caring what other people feel, what other people are doing, and if everybody on the same team, and I just think that’s really really special.”

RELATED VIDEO: Come & Get It! We’re Celebrating Selena Gomez’s Top Red Carpet Looks!

“He is extremely vibrant, he’s funny, he’s hilarious, and he cares a lot about me and a lot of people in this room, so I am beyond honored to give you this award Hung,” she continued. “You deserve it, you have worked so hard and you are absolutely Makeup Artist of the Year.”