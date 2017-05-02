Bold, avant garde fashion choices are to be expected on the Met Gala red carpet. But for tonight’s event honoring Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo’s work, stars took their looks a daring step further with bright pink and purple smoky eyes.

Selena Gomez, who made her red carpet debut with new boyfriend The Weeknd, paired her cream Coach gown with one of the most eye-catching makeup looks of the evening: An electrifying, hot pink smoky eye created by makeup artist Hugo Vanngo. “The twist was the bright pink Marc Jacobs Beauty eyeliner I came across while sorting through colors,” Vanngo said about the 13 Reasons Why executive producer’s makeup. “I thought it would be a fun punch of color.”

And Gomez wasn’t the only star to flirt with millennial pink lids. Jennifer Connelly took a more subtle approach to the trend, balancing a pretty pinkish-red hue with minimal mascara and a barely there lip.

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, Rihanna, the unofficial queen of the Met Gala went full-on avant-garde with her fuchsia pink eye makeup played off the bright tones in her cool conceptual gown. Here’s hoping the striking hue, which extended all the way up into her temples, above her eyebrows and down onto her cheekbones, is a preview of her upcoming makeup line, launching this fall.

Mandy Moore and Lupita Nyong’o also elevated their looks to next-level awesomeness with colorful eyeshadow. A pastel purple eyeshadow enlivened Moore’s gothic all-black Michael Kors Collection ensemble and chrome jewelry. Her makeup artist ensured the look extra dramatic by layering the color around her entire eye, and concentrating mascara only on the This Is Us star’s top lashes only.

Meanwhile, Nyong’o amped up her ruffled coral gown with a colorful confection on her eyelids. The actress, who never shies away from a show-stopping beauty look, channeled a rainbow wearing multiple shades seamlessly.

Who was your favorite star with colorful eye makeup at the Met Gala? Share your pick with us in the comments below!