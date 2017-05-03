Monday’s 2017 Met Gala produced some of the best dressed celebrity attendees and most talked about moments, but how did Instagram react to the fashion prom?

Everyone (specifically 6.5 million users) was “liking” Selena Gomez‘s red carpet debut with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, according to visual marketing platform Dash Hudson. Gomez, who boasts 119 million followers, scored the most liked post and beat out the roughly 550 people who were invited to the stylish celebration of Commes des Garçons founder and designer Rei Kawakubo.

The couple documented their big night out on the social media app, but it was the songstress who reached over 35.7 million unique accounts with her black and white photo of the pair holding hands in their coordinated Coach ensembles as they made their way up the iconic stairs.

Gomez was the reigning Instagram queen of the Met Gala with fellow social media maven Kylie Jenner following closely behind.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star's epic bathroom selfie

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star’s epic bathroom selfie — co-starring sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, among others — was the second most liked post with over 3.1 million and a reach of nearly 28 million unique accounts. The popularity may have been due to Kendall and rumored beau A$AP Rocky cuddling up for a rare PDA photo.

And the award for most impressive Instagram user of the night goes to Alex Rodriguez. The boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez and retired New York Yankees player received the acknowledgement of celebrity with the highest engagement with a whopping 19.85 percent. That means his car selfie with Lopez got the most user interactions via likes and/or comments than any other attendee.

Like Selena and The Weeknd, Rodriguez and Lopez also made their red carpet debut last night.

Like Selena and The Weeknd, Rodriguez and Lopez also made their red carpet debut last night.