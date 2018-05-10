Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and More Stars Who Have Experienced Spray Tan Fails

When it comes to self-tanning and spray tans, even celebrities can’t avoid the occasional mishap. Most recently, Selena Gomez had her own bad spray tan experience. The star, who attended Monday night’s Met Gala with what some viewed as an overzealous spray tan, joked on Instagram about her buzzed-about bronze. But Selena’s in good company. Here, every time stars have talked about their spray tans gone wrong.

Selena Gomez

After the internet criticized Gomez’s look at the 2018 Met gala, the star “clapped back” on Instagram with a video of herself running away from her “pictures from MET. ”

And as an insider tells PeopleStyle of Gomez, “In person, she honestly felt great but not everything looks the same as it does in person. She was just clapping back at people who were commenting on her tan and hair and wanted to make a joke about it.”

Kim Kardashian West



She’s no stranger to airbrush tans — but sometimes, they don’t go as planned. Kardashian once told Chrissy Teigen that her tan rubbed off on daughter North West’s mouth while she was breast feeding her. And in another incident, Kardashian tells Ellen DeGeneres that when she and husband Kanye West were living with Kris Jenner, her spray tanner’s tent wouldn’t fit in her bedroom, so they had to resort to the entryway of her house.

“I forgot that my little sisters obviously live there, they walk in with all their friends, and I’m butt naked in her entry. So embarrassing.”

Chrissy Teigen

After a fairly messy spray tan situation a few years back, Teigen shared a photo on Snapchat, showing a bronze outline of her body on her white sheets.

And recently, Teigen shared a throwback photo of herself and John Legend at the Grammy Awards, in which she was very bronzed. The star wrote of her look, “Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! Lmao.”

But now that she’s a mom, she’s given up on them all together. “I’m a spray tan addict, but admittedly I haven’t been doing it for a long time because I just don’t f—ing care anymore with the baby,” she told PEOPLE.

Lea Michele

For Michele, it wasn’t a too-dark formula or a drop of water that ruined her glow. The star once said that after an at-home tanning session, she headed to the studio — and that’s where the unexpected happened.

“I put my feet up to take a nice lunch break and one of the managers had their dog,” she explained. “The dog jumped on my lap and I was like, ‘Oh, so cute!’ and he went to pick up the dog and the dog peed all over me!”

Maude Apatow

The 20-year-old daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow once experienced horribly timed splotchy situation, right before she headed to college. “Spray tanning nightmare pt. I lost count. I’m about to start college,” she captioned a shot of her not-so-perfect look.

Drew Scott

When the Property Brothers star appeared on Dancing With the Stars, he experienced his first — and probably his last — spray tan.

“I made a mistake, though that no one will see,” Scott told reporters. “You’re supposed to stand on these little foot thingies and I didn’t. The bottom of my feet are black.”