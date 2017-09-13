If you’re in the market for a new fall jacket that’s trendy yet classic and perfect for fickle fall weather, then you should definitely pick up a brown leather (or faux leather!) style ASAP. Just as cool as its edgy black counterpart, the brown leather jacket is classic but with a retro Americana feel – a trend that has been seen all over the Spring 2018 runways during New York Fashion Week.

Celebs such as Katie Holmes and Selena Gomez are fans of the style too. As the new face of Coach, Gomez sat front row center at the New York Fashion Week runway show rocking a retro-style brown leather moto jacket and flared jeans. Katie Holmes also opted for a retro vibe while attending the Ralph Lauren runway show, pairing her brown leather jacket with shimmery metallic pants. But you don’t have to be a celebrity sitting front row at fashion week to score this style – scroll down to shop five brown faux and real leather styles starting as low as $39.99!

