Justin Bieber had a special fan cheering him on at his hockey game Wednesday night: ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The former flames — who dated on-and-off from 2011 to 2015 – have been fueling relationship reconciliation rumors while spending time together in the wake of Gomez’s split from The Weeknd. On Wednesday, they were photographed side by side leaving the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center in Ventura, California.

Gomez, 25, arrived at the game dressed in an all-black ensemble and jean jacket, but departed wearing the 23-year-old “Love Yourself” singer’s New Jersey Devils hockey jersey.

She spent the night hiding her face from photographers, with both her hand and the aid of the hood on her black hoodie.

He, meanwhile, wore a red T-shirt as he climbed into the driver’s seat of his white vehicle.

Earlier in the day, the duo were all smiles as they were spotted on a bike ride around Los Angeles.

The ride marked the third time that Gomez and Bieber have been seen together since her breakup with the Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) was revealed on Monday. But, sources tell PEOPLE that Gomez’s rekindled friendship with Bieber was not responsible for the split.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” the insider previously said of the couple, who dated for 10 months. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them. It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch.” (And in fact, she’s still wearing Tesfaye’s sweatshirt.)

Bieber and Gomez went through a period of estrangement following an Instagram spat last summer after Bieber flaunted his new relationship with Sofia Richie on Instagram. But according to multiple sources, Bieber reached out to the “Wolves” singer after learning about her kidney transplant.

They had their differences in the past, of course, but Bieber is apparently hoping it’s not too late to say “Sorry.”

An insider close to the pair previously told PEOPLE, “Justin is happy Selena is single. He hopes to regain her trust so they can get back together.”

Though nothing is official yet, Bieber is apparently determined to win back her heart. “They have so much to catch up on,” says the source. “They dealt with things separately this year that made them different people. It wouldn’t be surprising if they got back together.”

And while they couldn’t make it work before, the source believes that the time apart helped them grow into more supportive partners.

“It seems their relationship now is very different. Justin is certainly a much better person. He would be a better boyfriend, too.”