Selena Gomez and Drake Could Be Launching Some Unexpected Merch in 2017

From Kanye West‘s pop-up TLOP stores and Kim Kardashian‘s “Savage”-branded Kimoji bras and briefs to Justin Bieber‘s high-end Purpose tour offerings available at Barney’s, 2016 was undeniably the year of celebrity merchandise. Last year, it seems that everyone who’s anyone unleashed their own collection of highly coveted goods that fans were quick to snap up for themselves or resell online at a hefty markup.

But for 2017, it’s all about celebrities following in West and Riri’s trailblazing footsteps and becoming veritable fashion designers in their own right. And never ones to be left out of the loop, Selena Gomez and Drake have already taken their first steps towards doing just that.

It appears that Selena is interested in potentially branching out into an all new field of expertise, namely launching her very own jewelry line. Once again, much like the “Flashing Lights” rapper and his rumored forthcoming beauty collection, according to TMZ, it seems that Gomez has filed paperwork to trademark her name for marketing jewelry. Given her new role as the ambassador of Coach, this feels like a logical next step for a pop star looking to reinvent herself, but she also went one step further, requesting control over “fan-club services,” and laying the groundwork to trademark name, guaranteeing that she’ll be the only Selena Gomez in the business.

And hot on the heels of the release of his latest mixtape, More Life, it seems Drake already has his fingers in a few new fashionable pots, including a potential unexpected collaboration with footwear brand Clarks. The rapper isn’t satisfied with simply changing the game with his forever sold out OVO Air Jordans, now he’s coming for your dad’s favorite kicks as well. The 6 God posted to Instagram on Sunday showing off his and a friend’s custom OVO-embossed Clarks in purple and tan with tags featuring his trademark owl insignia, instantly dividing fans into two camps–those who desperately want a pair and those who are still ruthlessly roasting Drake for trying to play this footwear off as cool.

Given both Selena and the rapper’s designer ambitions, however, maybe these two celebs should consider pairing up on a collaboration line, after all Drake did say that he’s got a really big team and they are in desperate need of some really big rings.

Are you excited for Selena and Drake’s potential merch releases? Would you buy them? Sound off below!